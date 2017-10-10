Recently released Malayalam films — Dileep's Ramaleela and Dulquer Salmaan's Solo — have been in a tight competition at the Kerala box office. While Ramaleela garnered a positive response from the audience, the bilingual anthology film Solo has been getting mixed reviews since release.

Within 11 days of its theatrical run, Dileep's political thriller has earned approximately Rs 20.66 crore across Kerala. According to trade analysts, the Arun Gopy directorial has become the fourth fastest Malayalam movie to cross Rs 20-crore mark.

Ramaleela has also been doing well at Kochi multiplexes and made a business worth Rs 72.23 lakh within 12 days. The movie collected Rs 4.74 lakh from five multiplexes in the city on the 12th day alone with an average theatre occupancy of 71.41 percent.

Meanwhile, Bollywood filmmaker Bejoy Nambiar's first Malayalam-Tamil Solo had a tremendous opening day collection. However, it witnessed a massive drop in collections during the first weekend, owing to the mixed response of the cine-goers particularly with regard to the climax of the fourth segment, World of Rudra, in the anthology flick. Following the backlash of the viewers, the Malayalam version is now screened with a different ending in few theatres in the state without the knowledge of Bejoy or Dulquer.

It is understood that the multi-starrer earned approximately Rs 7.41 crore within four days at the Kerala box office alone. Meanwhile, it is said to have raked in Rs 12 crore from the worldwide box office so far.

The DQ-starrer could only collect Rs 2.43 lakh on the fifth day with just 33.25 percent occupancy at the multiplexes in Kochi. Unlike other recent Dulquer movies, it has collected a meagre Rs 31.28 lakh in five days from the five multiplexes.

How other Malayalam flicks fared at Kochi multiplexes

Previously, comedian Soubin Shahir's debut directorial venture Parava had a flying start at the multiplexes in Kochi. On the 19th day, the movie collected Rs 2 lakh with 47.28 percent theatre occupancy taking the total to Rs 90.24 lakh.

Young star Nivin Pauly's family entertainer Njandukalude Naattil Oridavela which was released during Onam is now running in just one multiplex in Kochi. On the 38th day of its theatrical run, Althaf Salim's directorial venture earned Rs 24800 with 100 percent occupancy collecting a total amount of Rs 1.41 crore in 38 days.