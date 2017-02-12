The replica of Kailash Satyarthi's Nobel Peace Prize and its citation along with some jewellery, which had got stolen from his residence, have been recovered.

According to police, the case of theft at Satyarthi's Delhi residence has been solved and three persons have been arrested.

Robbers had broken into the Nobel laureate's Alaknanda apartment in South Delhi in the early hours on Tuesday (February 7) and stole the prize's replica and the jewellery.

Satyarthi was in the US at that time. The original prize is kept at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, as is the norm.

According to the police, the burglars had a prior knowledge about the prize and could have mistaken the replica for the original. It has not been known if the robbers had only sought the prize.

An FIR under Section 380 (house theft) of the IPC was registered at Kalkaji police station.

The police had detained scrap dealers and local criminals in the area for investigation. Fingerprint samples and other evidences were collected by crime and forensic teams from the house, the police said.

The theft of Satyarthi's Nobel replica and citation is, however, not the first such instance in this country. In 2004, the Nobel Prize medal and citation which were won by Rabindranath Tagore in 1913 had also got stolen from the safety vault of Visva Bharati University, Santiniketan.