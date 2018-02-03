The Uttar Pradesh Shia Waqf Board chairman Waseem Rizvi has sparked a controversy by stating that Muslims who are against the construction of a Ram temple on the disputed land of Ayodhya, should move to Pakistan or Bangladesh.

While the Supreme Court will be hearing the long-running Ayodhya dispute from February 8, Rizvi went on to criticise a section of Muslims who are opposing a temple on the land and said that they should go and join the terrorist forces.

The Ayodhya dispute has been going on for years now. Last year, the dispute had made headlines when Sri Sri Ravishankar initiated a mediation drive to find a solution.

What Waqf Board chairman Waseem Rizvi has to say

Rizvi asserted, "Such Muslims do not have any place in India," as he alleged, "Those who are opposing the Ram Janambhoomi temple in Ayodhya and want to build the Babri Mosque there. People having such fundamentalist mentality should go to Pakistan and Bangladesh."

Slamming a section of Muslims, Rizvi said that people who "spread Jihad in the name of mosques should join the terrorist forces." He stressed, "Such people should join the forces of Abu Bakr Baghdadi, the Islamic State chief in Syria."

Offended Shia clerics demand Rizvi's arrest

Angered Shia clerics have reacted to the statement and demanded Rizvi's arrest for "promoting communal tension."

Maulana Iftekhar Hussain Inquilabi, the president of Shia Ulema Council, told PTI, "Rizvi is a criminal involved in grabbing and illegal selling of Waqf properties."

Referring to some earlier statements made by Rizvi, Inquilabi added, "He has been charge-sheeted by the CB-CID and to save himself from the claws of the law, he is enacting a big drama."

The chief of Ulema council recalled, "During the rule of the Samajwadi Party in Uttar Pradesh, he was patronised by Mulayam Singh Yadav and then minister Azam Khan," and said, "Now, during the BJP government, he wants to be spared."

The statement given by Rizvi has drawn the attention of Twitter users. While a few took offence, others said that the Waqf Board chairman is trying to evade investigation against him by creating such drama. Here are a few reactions:

This Shia leader continues with his dramebazi to avoid Govt probe into Waqf land-grab >>> #WaseemRizvi: Muslims opposing Ram temple must go to Pakistan and Bangladesh https://t.co/XqRLGlsVbh — Tufail Ahmad (@tufailelif) February 3, 2018

A grand ram mandir should be constructed in ayodhya at the same place of lord Ram's birthplace along with a grand masjid also nearby in ayodhya & who is waseem rizvi of UP shia waqf board 2 issue patriotism certificates 2 us muslims. — ?? Murtuza (@murtuzaspeaks) February 3, 2018

AB to ram mandir banake tension khatam kiya jaye — Jitesh Singh (@jkrajput1993) February 3, 2018

இது என்ன புதுவிதமான முஸ்லீம் சங்கி? pic.twitter.com/XSRSIjbzXu — Janani (@JananiP48541338) February 3, 2018