Twitterati was in shock when the Twitter account of the late comedian Joan Rivers shared a "Merry Christmas" tweet along with her photo on December 25. The Merry Christmas tweet came two years after Joan died.
Joan died on September 4, 2014, due to a complication during a minor surgery. However, her Twitter account has been active and someone on behalf of her has been posting photos and tweets. According to reports, her daughter Melissa Rivers keeps posting on social media from Joan's account.
Happy Birthday Kit Harrington: Here are the 10 best dialogues from Jon Snow on Game of Thrones
However, this time several of her followers freaked out, as the format of the tweet made them believe that she is alive. Also, her followers were in shock to read the tweet because she was a Jewish.
After the Twitter post, Joan started trending on Twitter with social media users making fun of her tweet. "To end 2016 Joan Rivers comes back from the dead to celebrate Christmas," a user said.
"I feel like someone on Joan Rivers' team tweeted that picture of her. Either that or her casket has some fire WiFi," another user tweeted.
Joan breathed her last on September 4, 2014, in New York. She was admitted to Mount Sinai Hospital in New York for a surgical process on her vocal cords; during the operation, she stopped breathing.
The world's most famous female comedienne also joked about her death hours before died. "She did a joke onstage, she goes, 'I'm 81 -- I could go at any moment. I could fall over right here and you all could say, 'I was there!'" Filmmaker Shade Rupe, who attended one of Joan's last shows, told Mercury News in 2014.
Check out the Twitter reactions on her Merry Christmas tweet below:
Merry Christmas! pic.twitter.com/LZac3wwd0r— Joan Rivers (@Joan_Rivers) December 25, 2016
.@Joan_Rivers pic.twitter.com/YLCekpIEQr— Samantha Vicent (@samanthavicent) December 25, 2016
@Joan_Rivers pic.twitter.com/RWfBOl2Szn— Louis Michael (@Louisxmichael) December 25, 2016
RT @Joan_Rivers: "Merry Christmas!" pic.twitter.com/6MMaNjZije— jolly. (@chrstvphr) December 25, 2016
You know it's 2016 season finale when Joan Rivers crawls out from the grave to wish you a merry christmas !! https://t.co/i7mb0TVzjy— M (@FinalInc) December 26, 2016
wait is joan rivers actually dead i dont remember her dying lol— Fig Bat Digger Nick (@brinklebrother) December 26, 2016
Joan Rivers tweeting from hell wifi but I can't even get a text back smh https://t.co/C4XVzlTdBm— Diondré (@JabariTheGreat) December 26, 2016
Joan Rivers straight up rose from fucking hell to wish us a festive holiday when will Mariah Carey ever? https://t.co/ce5ntJQJRw— KVLE (@kyleminati) December 26, 2016
@Joan_Rivers aren't you de-- pic.twitter.com/uQ796ASLNV— brandon (@starboysivan) December 25, 2016
Joan Rivers able to tweet while she dead but I still can't get a text back from my crush https://t.co/mAVxajnnjS— Baz (@BazK10) December 25, 2016
The WiFi in my house is an absolute liberty yet Joan Rivers manages to tweet from six foot under, noice https://t.co/dq3ntsL0lQ— don (@lolzdonz) December 25, 2016