Twitterati was in shock when the Twitter account of the late comedian Joan Rivers shared a "Merry Christmas" tweet along with her photo on December 25. The Merry Christmas tweet came two years after Joan died.

Joan died on September 4, 2014, due to a complication during a minor surgery. However, her Twitter account has been active and someone on behalf of her has been posting photos and tweets. According to reports, her daughter Melissa Rivers keeps posting on social media from Joan's account.

However, this time several of her followers freaked out, as the format of the tweet made them believe that she is alive. Also, her followers were in shock to read the tweet because she was a Jewish.

After the Twitter post, Joan started trending on Twitter with social media users making fun of her tweet. "To end 2016 Joan Rivers comes back from the dead to celebrate Christmas," a user said.

"I feel like someone on Joan Rivers' team tweeted that picture of her. Either that or her casket has some fire WiFi," another user tweeted.

Joan breathed her last on September 4, 2014, in New York. She was admitted to Mount Sinai Hospital in New York for a surgical process on her vocal cords; during the operation, she stopped breathing.

The world's most famous female comedienne also joked about her death hours before died. "She did a joke onstage, she goes, 'I'm 81 -- I could go at any moment. I could fall over right here and you all could say, 'I was there!'" Filmmaker Shade Rupe, who attended one of Joan's last shows, told Mercury News in 2014.

