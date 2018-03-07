Actress Jaya Prada, who shared screen space with Sridevi in nearly 15 movies, feels that the late actress' daughter Janhvi Kapoor, who celebrated her 21st birthday on Tuesday, March 6, will be successful like her mother.

Jaya Prada has maintained a very cordial relationship with Sridevi, Boney Kapoor, and their family, and like all of Sridevi's fans, she too was shocked to hear about her sudden demise and said that the late actress' demise, is a great loss for everyone.

Jaya Prada was addressing the condolence meeting of Sridevi organized by T Subbarami Reddy in Hyderabad when she spoke about the acting career of her daughter Janhvi Kapoor. The actress said, "It's a great loss for her family especially her daughters, who will miss their mother a lot."

The yesteryear actress hoped that Janhvi Kapoor will be as good an actor as her mother. "Sridevi was not only known for her tremendous acting skills, but also as a doting mom. She wanted to see her daughter Janhvi's achieve great success in her Bollywood journey, and I'm sure Janhvi has those skills to make it big in the industry," Jaya Prada added.

Speaking to Mumbai Mirror soon after her demise, Jaya Prada had said that Sridevi's dream was to see daughter Janhvi Kapoor make her debut on the big screen. "She really wanted to see Janhvi in her first film but everything is God's will. I had never imagined that she would go away so soon. She would always have a smile on her face."

However, Janhvi Kapoor, who is set to make her acting debut with Dhadak, was seen trying to put the pieces of her life together and move on with life. The budding actress was seen celebrating her birthday with her sisters, father Boney Kapoor, and close friends on Tuesday night. Earlier in the day, she visited an orphanage, where she cut a cake and shared it with all.

Anshula Kapoor hosted an intimate dinner to celebrate Janhvi Kapoor's 21st birthday in Mumbai. The Kapoor family members Rhea, Sonam, Boney, Anil, Sanjay, Khushi and Janhvi's friends like Shanaya, Jahaan and Tanisha attended this dinner party. The photos from the dinner is doing the rounds on the social media.