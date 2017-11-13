Within a short span of time, actor Soubin Shahir could establish himself as a comedian and filmmaker in Malayalam industry. Recently, rumours mills suggested that he entered the wedlock with his longtime girlfriend after photos of him putting a ring on the girl's finger went viral on social media.

However, sources close to the actor had then clarified on Soubin's engagement and now with an Instagram post, the director of Parava movie confirms that he is just engaged, not married yet.

In the new picture shared on the photosharing website, Soubin's fiancée Jamia Zaheer is seen holding him, while the comedian covers his face with a cap. Fans have been posting congratulatory messages on Soubin's Instagram account and the couple is rumoured to get married in December this year.

Jamia is said to be a marketing professional based in Kochi and the couple has been in a relationship for quite some time now.

On the career front, Soubin, who started his journey in the entertainment industry as an assistant director for Fazil, Siddique, Rafi-Mecartin, P Sukumar, Santhosh Sivan, Rajeev Ravi and Amal Neerad, appeared in minor roles in many Malayalam movies. However, it was with the character PT Master Shivan sir that gave him the much-needed breakthrough that helped him to bag important roles in the films Charlie, Maheshinte Prathikaram, Kali, Happy Wedding, Anuraga Karikkin Vellam, Comrade in America and Solo.

Recently, Soubin also made a mark in the industry as a filmmaker with his debut project Parava that garnered a stupendous response from the viewers. He will be next seen in the films Sudani From Nigeria, Streetlights, Rosapoo and Mohanlal.

