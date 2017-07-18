Kalyani Priyadarshan, daughter of director Priyadarshan and actress Lissy, will make her acting debut in Telugu. Now, the actress has confirmed on starring opposite superstar Nagarjuna's son Akhil Akkineni in an upcoming Telugu project, helmed by Vikram Kumar.

Kalyani, who had earlier assisted production designer Sabu Cyril for the Bollywood movie Krrish 3 and had also worked as assistant art director for Vikram's Iru Mugan.

Kalyani, who has completed her studies in New York, has also worked with several drama troupes abroad.

In an interview to Onmanorama, Kalyani said she always wanted to make her acting debut in Malayalam. "But within my heart, I always wanted to begin with a Malayalam movie. But how could I say no when a person like Nagarjuna asks me to do a film. Nonetheless, we enjoy such a close relationship with that family," she told. It is understood that Telugu superstar Nagarjuna had called Priyadarshan to persuade Kalyani to act in Tollywood.

Meanwhile, a photo of Kalyani with Mohanlal's son Pranav Mohanlal had surfaced online. The selfie of the childhood friends was taken during a private function, and it went viral on social media in no time.