British fashion designer and couturier Alexander McQueen once said: "I think there is beauty in everything. What 'normal' people would perceive as ugly, I can usually see something of beauty in it." While this may be true in a lot of cases – after all beauty lies in the eyes of the beholder – we wonder what he would say about these brand new pair of jeans – if it can be called that.

Unravel Projects has unveiled a pair of jeans that strangely neither has legs or a crotch. It is tinier than a mini-skirt and, in fact, looks like a thick belt with tiny pockets, a button, a zipper and belt-loops. It features a rather ripped look with frayed edges.

Available on Net-a-Porter, the outfit that Unravel Projects calls a "Denim waist belt" has been described as: "In the Resort '18 presentation, Unravel Project used denim belts to nip in the waist of its slouchy and oversized pieces. Designed to appear like it's been sliced from the top of your favorite jeans, this faded blue version has frayed edges and exposed pockets. It looks even cooler with a slim leather strap over the top."

And believe it or not, the tiny little piece of fabric, made in Italy, will set you back by $405.

Denim trends have come a long way from being just bell-bottomed, straight cut, cropped and skinny. A few days ago, British fashion retailer Topshop released a pair of blue jeans that features a red strip on the sides that run down the legs. The strip has the words Fake News repetitively written in big bold letters.

The MOTO 'Fake News' Slogan Straight Leg Jeans are priced at $90 dollars and were released in tune with Donald Trump's Fake News Awards. Before this, Topshop made headlines with its clear jeans. The MOTO Clear Plastic Straight Leg Jeans is one of the most quirky items and will set you back by about $70.

In April 2017, Nordstrom listed a pair of "heavily distressed" muddied jeans on its website and it cost a whopping $425.

Later in 2017, Asos released a pair of high-waist, straight fit jeans that have a cut out at the back, big enough to show your bum. The brand had also released hoop earrings, which came with a pair of eyeglasses attached to them.

However, Asos later took the cake with the Denim Skirt Over Jeans, which could give anyone, who knows style, jitters.