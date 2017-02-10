Though Neha Saxena is a Punjabi girl living in Karnataka, Kerala seems to have become her second home with the actress bagging back-to-back projects in Malayalam. After making her debut opposite megastar Mammootty in Kasaba, she appeared in a cameo role in Mohanlal's family entertainer Munthirivallikal Thalirkkumbol which got released recently.

Now, the actress, who had earlier said "M" ["M"ollywood, "M"ammootty, "M"ohanlal] has become her lucky alphabet, has been roped in to play the lead role in her third Malayalam project. In the upcoming movie, titled Sakhavinte Priyasakhi, Neha plays as Rohini, who becomes a widow after 11 days of marriage.

"The movie, directed by Sidheeque Thamarasseri, has a female-centric and very performance-oriented script based on the politics in Kannur. I play as Rohini opposite Sudheer Karamana's character Sakhavu Shivaprasad, a woman, who struggles hard to live after her husband's death," Neha told International Business Times, India.

When asked about her landing in the project, Neha said her performance in Kasaba had impressed the director Sidheeque Thamarasseri.

"Director Sidheeque loved my way of acting in Kasaba. Without saying much, Susan [Neha's character name in Kasaba] expressed a lot through eyes with her soft emotional looks. He was amazed with it and approached me as he wanted someone who can carry two shades of Rohini in it, and I am glad that the team is pretty happy with my performance. I was honoured when the director said no one else can do justice to the script better than me," the Munthirivallikal Thalirkkumbol actress told IBTimes India.

Neha, who is excited for being part of the serious movie, also said that she finally got a chance to prove her acting skills through Sakhavinte Priyasakhi.

"I think Sakhavinte Priyasakhi will be a turning point for me as the audience can see a different Neha Saxena in it, where I get enough chance to perform. I am also trying to learn Malayalam, and thus I am able to connect myself with each and every scene in it. Out of total 64 scenes, I appear in 57 scenes in the movie. We have already completed 20 days of shooting in Ottapalam, and 10 more days left, she added.

The upcoming movie Sakhavinte Priyasakhi also stars Kalabhavan Shajon, Salim Kumar, Indrans, Kochu Preman, Ajeesh Kanaran, Anoop Chandran, Jaffer Idukki, Kolapulli Leela and many others in significant roles.

"Before she could see the Light she had to face the Darkness ,Before she could Smile she had to shed tears ,before she Could Smell the Success she had to face slap of Failures and she Did so she became the one who was Unbreakable and Unstoppable ....Very glad to launch my 3Rd Malayalam movie " SakhaVinte PriyaSakhi " first look .. need ur blessings and support like always [sic]," Neha wrote while sharing the first-look poster of the movie on her social media page.