The demand for gold jewellery in India dropped to a record low of 662 tonnes in calendar year (CY) 2016 due to demonetisation, high prices and protests by traders in the initial months. The fall was 27 percent while in neighbouring China, the drop in gold jewellery demand was 17 percent, according to the latest report released by the World Gold Council (WGC).

Donald Trump's surprise victory in the United States presidential elections and Brexit fears also saw global gold demand hit a three-year high of 4,308.7 tonnes in calendar year (CY) 2016, though the demonetisation decision in India dampened it. Overall, the demand for gold jewellery worldwide dropped to a seven-year low.

The demand slump was offset by record annual inflows of 532 tonnes into gold ETFs, lifting overall demand by 92.9 tonnes to 4,308.7 tonnes in CY 2016.

Another noteworthy factor was the nine percent rise in gold prices despite some of the gains lost in Q4 on account of the US Fed interest rate hike and Trump's speeches post elections that were "conciliatory."

In India and China, demand for gold jewellery dropped in the initial months, but picked up in the October-December 2016 quarter aided by falling prices.

"Indian annual jewellery demand fell to a seven-year low amid strikes, regulation and high gold prices. Indian demand was 148.3t lighter than 2015 – the biggest yearly decline recorded in our historical data series," the WGC said.

The highlights and trends of world gold demand for CY 2016 were released by the WGC on Friday.