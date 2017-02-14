The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), on Tuesday, announced the 15-member Team India squad for the first two Test matches between India and Australia, scheduled to start later this month. FULL INDIA CRICKET SCHEDULE FOR 2017.

Virat Kohli's men take on the mighty Aussies in the four-match Test series, with the first two matches happening in Pune and Bengaluru respectively.

The same India cricket team side that took on the recently-concluded one-off test between India and Bangladesh in Hyderabad, has been named for the first two Test matches.

That means, Rohit Sharma has still not been deemed fit enough to participate as yet. His opening batting partner Shikhar Dhawan also doesn't feature in the 15-member squad for the first two matches.

While the first test match in Pune is scheduled to start on February 23, the second test match in Bengaluru is scheduled for a March 4 start.

Here is the full Team India squad:

Virat kohli (C), Murali Vijay, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), R Ashwin, R Jadeja, Ishant Sharma, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umesh Yadav, Karun Nair, Jayant Yadav, Kuldeep Yadav, Abhinav Mukund, Hardik Pandya.