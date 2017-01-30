Read all live updates, breaking news from across India right here on International Business Times India:

Here are the live updates:

9:20 am IST: NRIs owing allegiance to different political parties have taken to the roads of Ludhiana to campaign for the upcoming Punjab elections.

9:10 am IST: Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge has said over party veteran SM Krishna quitting the Congress but not politics: "I have been in politics for 50 years, but things don't happen according to us. Due to different reasons some decisions aren't taken properly."

8:50 am IST: Landing operations at the Delhi airport have been suspended due to dense fog. It remains to be seen where the flights will be diverted to.

8:35 am IST: The Trinamool Congress will not attend the all-party meet called by government today ahead of the Budget session of Parliament. Party chief and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has called a meeting of party MPs at noon in Kolkata.

8 am IST: A woman working at Infosys, Pune, has been found dead at her office. An Infosys guard has been held in connection with the case.

7:50 am IST: SP chief Akhilesh Yadav and BSP supremo Mayawati will address several rallies in Uttar Pradesh before the upcoming elections.

7:40 am IST: Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi will appear in a Bhiwandi court near Mumbai in connection with a defamation case filed against him over his remarks on the RSS.

7:30 am IST: Delhi fog delays 28 trains. At least 10 others have been rescheduled and another one cancelled.