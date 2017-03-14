The organisers of the International Indian Film Academy Awards (IIFA) have announced the nomination list for IIFA Utsavam 2017 to honour the best performers in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada language movies released since October 2015.
IIFA Utsavam Malayalam Nomination
Fahadh Faasil's family entertainer Maheshinte Prathikaram has been nominated in all the 13 categories of IIFA Utsavam, while Dulquer Salmaan's Kerala state award winning movie Charlie has made it to the list in as many as 11 categories, followed by Jayaram's horror thriller Aadupuliyattam.
Mohanlal, Fahadh Faasil, Nivin Pauly and Dulquer Salmaan have been nominated in the best actor category. Interestingly, the best actress category is seeing a tough competition with two state award winning actresses competing against each other. While Parvathy bagged the state award for her performance in the 2015 movie Charlie, Rajisha Vijayan received the accolade this year for portraying the role of Eli in Anuraga Karikkin Vellam.
Maheshinte Prathikaram, Aadupuliyattam, Charlie, Kammatipaadam and Pulimurugan are competing for best picture category, while Dileesh Pothan, Abrid Shine, Martin Prakkat, Rajeev Ravi and Priyadarshan are named in the best director nomination list. IIFA Utsavam also has the award categories including, performance in comic role, supporting actor, supporting actress, negative role, music direction, lyricist, play back singers and best story.
Check out full nomination list of IIFA Utsavam (Malayalam) here:
Best Picture
Maheshinte Prathikaram
Aadupuliyattam
Charlie
Kammatipaadam
Pulimurugan
Performance in a leading role (male)
Fahadh Faasil - Maheshinte Prathikaram
Nivin Pauly - Action Hero Biju
Dulquer Salmaan - Charlie
Mohanlal - Oppam, Pulimurugan
Performance in a leading role (female)
Parvathy - Charlie
Manju Warrier - Vettah
Aparna Balamurali - Maheshinte Prathikaram
Rajisha Vijayan - Anuraga Karikkin Vellam
Anusree - Oppam
Director
Dileesh Pothan - Maheshinte Prathikaram
Abrid Shine - Action Hero Biju
Martin Prakkat - Charlie
Rajeev Ravi - Kammatipaadam
Priyadarshan - Oppam
Performance in a comic role
Soubin Shahir - Maheshinte Prathikaram, Charlie
Pashanam Shaji - Aadupuliyattam
Dharmajan Bolgatty - Kattappanayile Hrithik Roshan
Sharafudheen - Pretham
Performance on a supporting role (male)
Vinayakan - Kammatipaadam
Om Puri - Aadupuliyattam
Alencier Ley - Maheshinte Prathikaram
Renji Panicker - Jacobinte Swargarajyam
Dharmajan Bolgatty - Kattappanayile Hrithik Roshan
Performance on a supporting role (female)
Anusree - Maheshinte Prathikaram
KPAC Lalitha - Kochavva Paulo Ayyappa Coelho
Aparna Gopinath - Charlie
Asha Sharath - Anuraga Karikkin Vellam
Lijomol Jose - Kattappanayile Hrithik Roshan
Performance in a negative role
Sambath - Aadupuliyattam
Sujith Shankar - Maheshinte Prathikaram
Samuthirakani - Oppam
Jagadeesh - Leela
Anil Nedumangad - Kammatipaadam
Music director
Bijibal - Maheshinte Prathikaram
Gopi Sundar - Charlie
Ratheesh Vega - Aadupuliyattam
The Four Music - Oppam
K John P Varkey, Vinayakan - Kammatipaadam
Lyrics
Rafeeq Ahamed - Idukki - Maheshinte Prathikaram
Kaithapram Damodaran Namboothiri - Vaalmula Kannille - Aadupuliyattam
Hari Narayanan - Thiruvavani Raavu - Jacobinte Swargarajyam
Anwar Ali - Para Para - Kammatipaadam
Santhosh Varma - Sundari Penne - Charlie
Playback singer (male)
Bijibal - Cherupunjiri - Maheshinte Prathikaram
P Jayachandran - Vaalmula Kannille - Aadupuliyattam
Unni Menon - Thiruvavani Raavu - Jacobinte Swargarajyam
Vijay Yesudas - Mounangal - Maheshinte Prathikaram
Dulquer Salmaan - Sundari Penne - Charlie
Playback singer (female)
Mamta Mohandas - Karuppana Kannazhagi - Aadupuliyattam
Shreya Jayadeep - Minungum Minnaminunge - Oppam
Sangeetha Sreekanth - Theliveyil - Maheshinte Prathikaram
Shreya Ghoshal - Puthumazhayayi - Charlie
Vani Jayaram - Pookal Panineer - Action Hero Biju
Best Story
Syam Pushkaram - Maheshinte Prathikaram
Dinesh Palath - Aadupuliyattam
Unni R - Charlie
Rajeev Ravi - Kammatipaadam
Salim Ahamed - Pathemari
