The organisers of the International Indian Film Academy Awards (IIFA) have announced the nomination list for IIFA Utsavam 2017 to honour the best performers in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada language movies released since October 2015.

IIFA Utsavam Malayalam Nomination

Fahadh Faasil's family entertainer Maheshinte Prathikaram has been nominated in all the 13 categories of IIFA Utsavam, while Dulquer Salmaan's Kerala state award winning movie Charlie has made it to the list in as many as 11 categories, followed by Jayaram's horror thriller Aadupuliyattam.

Mohanlal, Fahadh Faasil, Nivin Pauly and Dulquer Salmaan have been nominated in the best actor category. Interestingly, the best actress category is seeing a tough competition with two state award winning actresses competing against each other. While Parvathy bagged the state award for her performance in the 2015 movie Charlie, Rajisha Vijayan received the accolade this year for portraying the role of Eli in Anuraga Karikkin Vellam.

Maheshinte Prathikaram, Aadupuliyattam, Charlie, Kammatipaadam and Pulimurugan are competing for best picture category, while Dileesh Pothan, Abrid Shine, Martin Prakkat, Rajeev Ravi and Priyadarshan are named in the best director nomination list. IIFA Utsavam also has the award categories including, performance in comic role, supporting actor, supporting actress, negative role, music direction, lyricist, play back singers and best story.

How to vote for IIFA Utsavam?

Open http://iifautsavam.com/

On the right-hand side of the website, click VOTE FOR THE BEST IN SOUTH INDIAN CINEMA.

In the newly opened page enter your name, email id, captcha and click on register. Disclaimer: Duplicate votes or any attempt to do so through invalid email IDs is discouraged. These votes will be eliminated.

You will receive an authentication code on the registered e-mail id and enter that code to complete registration. You will be directed to a page where you can select the language and award categories. Register your votes and submit.

Check out full nomination list of IIFA Utsavam (Malayalam) here:

Best Picture Maheshinte Prathikaram

Aadupuliyattam

Charlie

Kammatipaadam

Pulimurugan

Performance in a leading role (male) Fahadh Faasil - Maheshinte Prathikaram

Nivin Pauly - Action Hero Biju

Dulquer Salmaan - Charlie

Mohanlal - Oppam, Pulimurugan

Performance in a leading role (female) Parvathy - Charlie

Manju Warrier - Vettah

Aparna Balamurali - Maheshinte Prathikaram

Rajisha Vijayan - Anuraga Karikkin Vellam

Anusree - Oppam

Director Dileesh Pothan - Maheshinte Prathikaram

Abrid Shine - Action Hero Biju

Martin Prakkat - Charlie

Rajeev Ravi - Kammatipaadam

Priyadarshan - Oppam

Performance in a comic role Soubin Shahir - Maheshinte Prathikaram, Charlie

Pashanam Shaji - Aadupuliyattam

Dharmajan Bolgatty - Kattappanayile Hrithik Roshan

Sharafudheen - Pretham

Performance on a supporting role (male) Vinayakan - Kammatipaadam

Om Puri - Aadupuliyattam

Alencier Ley - Maheshinte Prathikaram

Renji Panicker - Jacobinte Swargarajyam

Dharmajan Bolgatty - Kattappanayile Hrithik Roshan

Performance on a supporting role (female) Anusree - Maheshinte Prathikaram

KPAC Lalitha - Kochavva Paulo Ayyappa Coelho

Aparna Gopinath - Charlie

Asha Sharath - Anuraga Karikkin Vellam

Lijomol Jose - Kattappanayile Hrithik Roshan

Performance in a negative role Sambath - Aadupuliyattam

Sujith Shankar - Maheshinte Prathikaram

Samuthirakani - Oppam

Jagadeesh - Leela

Anil Nedumangad - Kammatipaadam

Music director Bijibal - Maheshinte Prathikaram

Gopi Sundar - Charlie

Ratheesh Vega - Aadupuliyattam

The Four Music - Oppam

K John P Varkey, Vinayakan - Kammatipaadam

Lyrics Rafeeq Ahamed - Idukki - Maheshinte Prathikaram

Kaithapram Damodaran Namboothiri - Vaalmula Kannille - Aadupuliyattam

Hari Narayanan - Thiruvavani Raavu - Jacobinte Swargarajyam

Anwar Ali - Para Para - Kammatipaadam

Santhosh Varma - Sundari Penne - Charlie

Playback singer (male) Bijibal - Cherupunjiri - Maheshinte Prathikaram

P Jayachandran - Vaalmula Kannille - Aadupuliyattam

Unni Menon - Thiruvavani Raavu - Jacobinte Swargarajyam

Vijay Yesudas - Mounangal - Maheshinte Prathikaram

Dulquer Salmaan - Sundari Penne - Charlie

Playback singer (female) Mamta Mohandas - Karuppana Kannazhagi - Aadupuliyattam

Shreya Jayadeep - Minungum Minnaminunge - Oppam

Sangeetha Sreekanth - Theliveyil - Maheshinte Prathikaram

Shreya Ghoshal - Puthumazhayayi - Charlie

Vani Jayaram - Pookal Panineer - Action Hero Biju

Best Story Syam Pushkaram - Maheshinte Prathikaram

Dinesh Palath - Aadupuliyattam

Unni R - Charlie

Rajeev Ravi - Kammatipaadam

Salim Ahamed - Pathemari

