IIFA Utsavam Nomination List

The organisers of the International Indian Film Academy Awards (IIFA) have announced the nomination list for IIFA Utsavam 2017 to honour the best performers in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada language movies released since October 2015.

IIFA Utsavam Malayalam Nomination

Fahadh Faasil's family entertainer Maheshinte Prathikaram has been nominated in all the 13 categories of IIFA Utsavam, while Dulquer Salmaan's Kerala state award winning movie Charlie has made it to the list in as many as 11 categories, followed by Jayaram's horror thriller Aadupuliyattam.

Mohanlal, Fahadh Faasil, Nivin Pauly and Dulquer Salmaan have been nominated in the best actor category. Interestingly, the best actress category is seeing a tough competition with two state award winning actresses competing against each other. While Parvathy bagged the state award for her performance in the 2015 movie Charlie, Rajisha Vijayan received the accolade this year for portraying the role of Eli in Anuraga Karikkin Vellam.

Maheshinte Prathikaram, Aadupuliyattam, Charlie, Kammatipaadam and Pulimurugan are competing for best picture category, while Dileesh Pothan, Abrid Shine, Martin Prakkat, Rajeev Ravi and Priyadarshan are named in the best director nomination list. IIFA Utsavam also has the award categories including, performance in comic role, supporting actor, supporting actress, negative role, music direction, lyricist, play back singers and best story.

How to vote for IIFA Utsavam?

Open http://iifautsavam.com/ 

On the right-hand side of the website, click VOTE FOR THE BEST IN SOUTH INDIAN CINEMA.
In the newly opened page enter your name, email id, captcha and click on register. Disclaimer: Duplicate votes or any attempt to do so through invalid email IDs is discouraged. These votes will be eliminated.

You will receive an authentication code on the registered e-mail id and enter that code to complete registration. You will be directed to a page where you can select the language and award categories. Register your votes and submit.

Check out full nomination list of IIFA Utsavam (Malayalam) here:

Best Picture

Maheshinte Prathikaram
 Aadupuliyattam
Charlie
 Kammatipaadam
 Pulimurugan

Performance in a leading role (male)

Fahadh Faasil - Maheshinte Prathikaram
 Nivin Pauly - Action Hero Biju
 Dulquer Salmaan - Charlie
 Mohanlal - Oppam, Pulimurugan

Performance in a leading role (female)

Parvathy - Charlie
 Manju Warrier - Vettah
 Aparna Balamurali - Maheshinte Prathikaram
 Rajisha Vijayan - Anuraga Karikkin Vellam
 Anusree - Oppam

Director

Dileesh Pothan - Maheshinte Prathikaram
 Abrid Shine - Action Hero Biju
 Martin Prakkat - Charlie
 Rajeev Ravi - Kammatipaadam
 Priyadarshan - Oppam

Performance in a comic role

Soubin Shahir - Maheshinte Prathikaram, Charlie
 Pashanam Shaji - Aadupuliyattam
 Dharmajan Bolgatty - Kattappanayile Hrithik Roshan
 Sharafudheen - Pretham

Performance on a supporting role (male)

Vinayakan - Kammatipaadam
 Om Puri - Aadupuliyattam
 Alencier Ley - Maheshinte Prathikaram
 Renji Panicker - Jacobinte Swargarajyam
 Dharmajan Bolgatty - Kattappanayile Hrithik Roshan

Performance on a supporting role (female)

Anusree - Maheshinte Prathikaram
 KPAC Lalitha - Kochavva Paulo Ayyappa Coelho
 Aparna Gopinath - Charlie
 Asha Sharath - Anuraga Karikkin Vellam
 Lijomol Jose - Kattappanayile Hrithik Roshan

Performance in a negative role

Sambath - Aadupuliyattam
 Sujith Shankar - Maheshinte Prathikaram
 Samuthirakani - Oppam
 Jagadeesh - Leela
 Anil Nedumangad - Kammatipaadam

Music director

Bijibal - Maheshinte Prathikaram
 Gopi Sundar - Charlie
 Ratheesh Vega - Aadupuliyattam
 The Four Music - Oppam
 K John P Varkey, Vinayakan - Kammatipaadam

Lyrics

Rafeeq Ahamed - Idukki - Maheshinte Prathikaram
 Kaithapram Damodaran Namboothiri - Vaalmula Kannille - Aadupuliyattam
 Hari Narayanan - Thiruvavani Raavu - Jacobinte Swargarajyam
 Anwar Ali - Para Para - Kammatipaadam
 Santhosh Varma - Sundari Penne - Charlie

Playback singer (male)

Bijibal - Cherupunjiri - Maheshinte Prathikaram
 P Jayachandran - Vaalmula Kannille - Aadupuliyattam
 Unni Menon - Thiruvavani Raavu - Jacobinte Swargarajyam
 Vijay Yesudas - Mounangal - Maheshinte Prathikaram
 Dulquer Salmaan - Sundari Penne - Charlie

Playback singer (female)

Mamta Mohandas - Karuppana Kannazhagi - Aadupuliyattam
 Shreya Jayadeep - Minungum Minnaminunge - Oppam
 Sangeetha Sreekanth - Theliveyil - Maheshinte Prathikaram
 Shreya Ghoshal - Puthumazhayayi - Charlie
 Vani Jayaram - Pookal Panineer - Action Hero Biju

Best Story

Syam Pushkaram - Maheshinte Prathikaram
 Dinesh Palath - Aadupuliyattam
 Unni R - Charlie
 Rajeev Ravi - Kammatipaadam
 Salim Ahamed - Pathemari

