Just a few days after a Tamil Nadu teenager committed suicide after her teacher reprimanded her in front of her classmates for staining her uniform with menstrual blood, a teenage boy studying in a college in Hyderabad tried to commit suicide on Monday (September 12) after he was allegedly beaten up by his college professors.

The student who has been identified as V Sanjay sustained several injuries after he jumped from the 5th floor of his residential building. The victim was immediately rushed to a hospital where he is in a critical condition.

The second-year student of Biologically Inspired Process Calculi at Sri Gayatri Junior College in Champapet took the extreme step after returning home from college.

'He came back at around 6.30 pm and straight away went to the fifth floor of our apartment. He called me at 6.40 pm and told me that he was jumping. Before we could do anything, he had taken the extreme step," Manik Prabhu, the victim's father, was quoted as saying by the Times of India.

"Before jumping, he told me that he was beaten black and blue by three lecturers in the college because he had scribbled something on the benches of his classroom. He said he felt humiliated and decided to end his life," he added.

However, college authorities have denied the allegations of thrashing Sanjay.

"The student had scribbled obscene messages on the benches following which we had asked him to call his parents for discussions. The allegation that the boy was beaten up by the lecturers is false," claimed Santosh Reddy, viceprincipal of Sri Gayathri Junior College.

The college authorities stated that it was not their fault and have also refused to pay Rs 15 lakh compensation demanded by the victim's parents.

"We are not at fault. However, since the student felt pressured, we have come forward to pay for his medical expenses. Apart from this, there is not much we can do," said the principal.

However, Sanjay has stuck to his allegations and named two faculty members Sandeep and Vamsi and principal Rohit for thrashing him.

The three accused have been booked under sections 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means) and 109 (abetment to commission of any offence) of the IPC.

On September 9, an 11-year-old girl studying at Rao's High School in Hyderabad was allegedly forced to stand outside a boys' washroom for wearing a normal dress to school instead of a proper uniform.

In another incident on September 8, a four-year-old student of Ashok Public and Senior Secondary School in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr city was allegedly held captive for hours in school because his parents had not paid his tuition fees on time.