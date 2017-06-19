Kannada actor Venkataram Laxman aka Huccha Venkat allegedly attempted to commit suicide at his farmhouse on Sunday, June 18. Latest reports suggest that he consumed phenyl following a love failure. The actor is currently said to be recovering at a private hospital.

Rumours have it that Ventat, who participated in the reality show Super Jodi 2 aired in Star Suvarna channel, fell in love with his co-participant Rachana. It is also said that he had sent her a text message regarding his attempt to end his life.

However, Rachana has reportedly denied the news on their relationship, other than teaming up with him for the TV show. According to her, she participated with Venkat in the show because of the respect he shows towards women.

Ventak, who made his acting debut with the movie Mental Manja in 2005, is also known as the Firing Star in Sandalwood or YouTube Star or Internet Star. He has even turned director, producer, scriptwriter as well as singer in his other Kannada movies.

The controversial Bigg Boss Kannada 3 contestant is also the first contestant to be sent out of the house for assaulting a housemate. Venkat's mental state had become a topic of discussion after he attacked singer Ravi Mooruru during the show. Also read: Bigg Boss 4 Kannada: Sudeep fumes over attack on Pratham by Huccha Venkat