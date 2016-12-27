Last month, Huawei's sub-brand Honor kick-started the Android Nougat beta testing on the Honor 8 series. Now, the company has revealed the release schedule of the final version to the public.

Honor 8 is slated to get Android 7.0 Nougat-based EMUI 5.0 interface in February 2017. Google's new mobile OS brings night mode, bundled notification, enhanced security update, improved battery optimisation, multi-window options and numerous other value-added features to enhance user experience.

Read more: Android 7.0 Nougat released: 16 key upgrades of Google's new mobile OS update over Marshmallow

In addition to Nougat features, Honor's EMUI 5.0 will bring its own custom features, which includes App twin, an ability to run different profiles in parallel (to switch between work and personal account), App lock, App drawer, stock android style-based Recent Apps card, intelligent power management to extend battery of the device, advanced machine learning ability to empower phone to allocate the resources according to the need and prioritise apps based on user's behaviour over time.

Other Huawei devices which are expected to receive the Nougat-based EMUI 5.0 include P9, P9 Plus and Mate 8.

Read more: Waiting for Android Nougat update? See if your smartphone is eligible for Google's mobile OS v7.0