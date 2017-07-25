House Of Cards, the popular Netflix political drama series, is yet to be renewed and speculations are doing the rounds that the show could be back with season 6 in July 2018.

The showrunners, Frank Pugliese and Melissa James Gibson, have already urged the viewers to fasten their seats. The upcoming season is likely to explore a thrilling plot with the lead characters, Frank Underwood and his wife Claire Underwood.

Pugliese and Gibson shared several story ideas for the next instalment. According to them, the upcoming season will primarily focus on the first female president of the show.

"Now that she's become more ambitious, or actually just more pronounced with her ambitions openly about what she wants, her complicity is going to be different than Francis' complicity," Pugliese said in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

But it does not mean that Frank will be sidelined in the sixth season of the political drama series. Gibson said that they want to expand the story a bit and explore the power behind the power with the former president.

"We wanted to expand that a little bit and try to explore other ways of power and powers outside the White House. That seems to be an organic place for the show to go and start dealing with. The power behind the power," the showrunner explained.

The showrunners even teased that the onscreen couple could call it quits after realising that their ambitions are different and they must take different roads to succeed in life.

"At the end of season four, the Underwoods seem to have come to an agreement that both of their ambitions were valid and that they would be able to navigate them together and support each other and serve each other's. Season five really explored: Is that possible? And I think those last few lines [of the season] indicate: Maybe not," said Gibson.

Meanwhile, Pugliese gave a fair warning to the fans of House Of Cards, as he told them to be prepared for the worst. He revealed that either Claire or Frank could bid adieu to all in season 6. "He's done some terrible things — he is capable," he said about Frank's plans to kill his wife.