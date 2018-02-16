Ahead of the festival of colours — Holi — on March 2, the Indian Railways has announced 22 special trains to meet the increased demand by passengers and reduce congestion.

The trains will run on special charges between Mumbai and Jammu, and Pune and Patna.

8 Special Trains between Lokmanya Tilak Terminus and Barauni for Holi - Bookings for 05540 on special charges will open from 16.2.2018.https://t.co/Emgym6DYoJ — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) February 16, 2018

CR to Run 22 Special Trains for Holi and Long Weekend.https://t.co/CgGRP0CbBg — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) February 4, 2018

special trains for holi 2018 between Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus/Lokmanya Tilak Terminus and Jammu Tawi /Lucknow /Gorakhpur/Karmali /Sawantwadi Road & Pune - Patna https://t.co/KCIskDq5Rg #INFORMATION #SPECIALTRAIN — indian railway news (@indiaraillnews) February 4, 2018

For the convenience of passengers N.Rly. has announced a number of Special Trains (including Holi Specials) on popular circuits. Book your tickets. Accomodation available. pic.twitter.com/xCPz9kdksJ — Northern Railway (@RailwayNorthern) January 8, 2018

The Northern Railways has said that the Holi special Jan Sadharan service will be functional with train numbers 02597/02598. This train operates on a weekly basis.

Every Saturday, train No. 02597 will depart from Gorakhpur, till March 10 at 8:25 am and arrive in Mumbai at 12:15 pm the next day.

From February 18, the Holi special train number 02598 is scheduled to depart from Mumbai every Sunday at 2:20 pm, until March 11. It will arrive in Gorakhpur at 6:45 pm the next day, according to the Northern Railways.

The trains — 02597/02598 — between Gorakhpur and Mumbai will have many stops including Basti, Kanpur Central, Jhansi, Habibganj and Kalyan— in both the directions. Khalilabad, Lucknow, Itarsi, Bhusaval and Gonda are other halting points.

Meanwhile, the Holi special train service comprises sixteen general class and "two disabled friendly-cum-luggage van coaches," the Northern Railways was quoted as saying by NDTV.