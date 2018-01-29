Facial hair can be a big issue for most women. Having unwanted hair growth on the face can be problematic. Trying to get rid of them is usually painful or very pricey.

Here are some ways you can naturally get rid of unwanted facial hair:

Lemon and honey

One way you can remove unwanted hair from the face is by preparing a mixture using two spoons of sugar, lemon juice and a tablespoon of honey. Mix these ingredients and heat it for three minutes. Add water to this mixture if you want to make it thinner, and leave it to cool down.

Apply cornstarch on the hairy patches on your face and then apply the cooled mixture on those patches in the direction of hair growth. Rub a cloth or waxing strip on the facial hair you want to remove by rubbing in the same direction as the hair growth and then pull it in the opposite direction of the growth, according to a TOI report.

People with dry skin will benefit from this mix as it contains honey, which is great for dry skin.

Banana and oatmeal

You can get rid of your facial hair by preparing a home-made scrub. Just blend a ripe banana with two tablespoons of oatmeal and apply the blended paste on the unwanted hair on your face. Massage your face for around 15 minutes and then rinse it with cold water.

This natural scrub will help in removing the unwanted facial hair. The banana in the scrub will also leave your skin glowing. Oatmeal is a hydrating scrub: It is rich in anti-oxidants and it will help in removing the redness from your skin too.

Cornstarch and egg white

Another simple way to get rid of facial hair is by preparing a mixture using egg whites, and a tablespoon each of sugar and cornstarch. Apply this mixture on the unwanted facial hair, wait for it to dry and peel it off.

NOTE: People having acne are advised to not to use this method, as egg white is rich in Vitamin A and can trigger acne.