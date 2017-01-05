We come across reports of rape case incidents that involve women, girls, kids and even animals. Now, an unusual "rape" has been reported from the Czech Republic after a video of a man apparently getting intimate with a car started doing the rounds on social media.

Intimate with a car? Yes, you read it right. An anonymous man has been allegedly captured on CCTV inserting his private parts into the petrol cap of a blue Skoda Octavia in an enclosed parking lot in the city of Pilsen. Seemingly after satisfying himself with the bizarre act, he is seen moving out of the parking area as if nothing wrong has happened.

The owner of the car is said to have shared the CCTV footage of the incident that has gone viral on social media, and the the local media now calls the man in the video as a "car rapist." "This pervert also 'raped' my neighbour's Mazda but my Octavia turns him on more. He goes there like it's a brothel!" the owner is quoted as saying by the Mirror.

It is understood that the same "pervert" have been spotted many times before in the garage of the Otylie Beniskova's building in Pilsen and other parts of the city. Similar incidents have also been reported about people who have sexual attraction to machines like bicycles, motor vehicles, helicopters, ships and aeroplanes, and the paraphilia is called mechanophilia.

Watch the viral video of the man getting intimate with a car here: