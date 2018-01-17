It has been found that women benefit from having sex during periods. It may seem creepy but gynaecologists have claimed as much.

Many women do have sex during their periods and benefit in various ways.

Here's how women stand to gain by having sex while menstruating:

Relief from cramps:

Women who have sex when on their chums tend to get relief from menstrual cramps. It also helps in getting you closer to your partner and connect better with them.

Get shorter periods:

Gynaecologists at the University of Michigan have revealed that having sex during periods helps in ending it quicker.

A TOI report reveals that not every woman having an intercourse during periods is guaranteed to get orgasms, but those who attain orgasms get shorter periods.

It's the orgasms that help make periods end quicker. The contractions the uterus makes during orgasms helps the thickened lining of the uterus shed faster than usual.

"Although no studies have been done on this, it's likely that menstrual blood in the uterus is squeezed out during orgasm," Dr Dee Fenner was quoted by the TOI report as saying.

Even if you choose not to have sex during periods, you can get rid of menstrual cramps simply by following a good diet.

You just need to avoid some foods and beverages to keep menstrual cramps at bay.

Coffee and other caffeine-rich foods should be kept at bay as they can raise blood pressure and also cause tension and lead to anxiety.

Alcohol consumption is not recommended during periods because it may make you feel a bit relaxed during that time of the month, but has the ability to trigger higher levels of oestrogen hormone and increase the pain.

Processed foods, dairy products and foods rich in fats should also be avoided as they can cause cramps. Processed foods like pickles can affect your body's hormone levels.