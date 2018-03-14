After alleging India pacer Mohammed Shami of physical and mental torture, his wife Hasin Jahan has said that the cricketer has been threatening her. Jahan has now sought personal security from Kolkata Police.

On Tuesday evening, Jahan revealed that Shami is using unknown numbers to threaten her. She said Shami asked her to settle the matter amicably.

"Shami is threatening me over the phone. He called me from a different mobile number and told me his career is being hampered because of me. He told me to settle things amicably with him otherwise I will be in trouble (Tum mera career tabaah kar rahi ho, tum sulah kar lo, tum maan jao)," Mumbai Mirror quoted Jahan as saying.

"Shami is just trying to save his career. I do not want to settle the issue. I will fight my battle," she said, adding: "I feel insecure as not only Shami but his family members also called to threaten me. I have sought security from Kolkata Police. I am feeling threatened."

She said that Shami messaged her from an unknown number saying he wanted to talk to his daughter. "My baby is unwell. I am also not feeling well. Why is media intruding in my personal life? You follow me 24x7, people are trolling me on social media," she said.

On Tuesday, Jahan attacked a media person and broke the camera equipment of a reporter outside St Joseph's school in Kolkata, capital of India's West Bengal state.

She had recently filed a police complaint against Shami and his family members accusing them of domestic violence and cruelty. An FIR was lodged against the cricketer under sections 498A, 323, 307, 376, 506, 328 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Jahan and Shami's ugly dispute came to light after she shared screenshots of his conversations on Facebook on March 6. She said Shami is having extramarital affairs with women in India, Pakistan and Dubai. She said that Shami even forced her to get intimate with his brother and his family members asked her to "adjust".

Shami has meanwhile denied all the allegations and called his wife "unstable". "I think she (Hasin Jahan) has lost her mental stability. She has to prove all the allegations made against me. If I have tortured her then she needs to prove it," Shami told reporters on March 8.