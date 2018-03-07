International Women's Day is a day marked to honor women and celebrate their achievements from different fields. Every year the day is celebrated on March 8. Women's Day 2018 falls on a Thursday.

The United Nations selects a theme every year to focus on the day. The UN's International Women's Day 2018's theme is "The Time is Now: Rural and urban activists transforming women's lives."

"Achieving gender equality and empowering women and girls is the unfinished business of our time, and the greatest human rights challenge in our world," UN Secretary-General, António Guterres, said in a statement discussing the theme of this year.

International Business Times India lists out few inspiring quotes, messages, wishes and greetings to be shared on Women's Day 2017:

God might have created man before Woman. Don't you make a rough draft before the final! Its just like that. Enjoy being that masterpiece creation. Have a great Women's Day 2017.

She are a girl with lots of dreams A wife making lot of sacrifices A mother taking care of family A grandmother telling stories to grand kids A strong person handling things carefully Keep her happy always as that's all what she expect Happy Women's Day 2017.

123 Greetings

She is our mother, sister, daughter. So, she deserves much more respect, care and safety, but not just on International Women's Day, but every single day. Treat her like a queen.

"Always be a first-rate version of yourself, instead of a second-rate version of somebody else." - Judy Garland, American singer and actor

123 Greetings

"A woman with a voice is by definition a strong woman." - Melinda Gates, co-founder, The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation

Not only on the occasion of International Women's Day you should know that you are awesome every single day. Flash that perfect smile and you will conquer the world. Happy Women's Day.