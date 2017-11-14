Oscar-winning Hollywood actress Halle Berry recently visited India for the first time and she seems to have enjoyed her holidays to the fullest without anyone noticing her in the country.

Berry, who arrived in Mumbai on November 8, landed in Kochi on November 10 after spending two days in the City of Dreams.

According to reports, she was residing at Carnoustie Ayurveda and Wellness Resort at Mararikulam in Alappuzha for two days after reaching the God's Own Country. She was apparently at the resort for an Ayurveda treatment with her friends.

Halle is also said to have visited a local beach, Kanichukulangara Devi temple near Cherthala and went for a houseboat cruise in Alappuzha.

The 51-year-old, who won the Academy Award for Best Actress for her performance in romantic drama Monster's Ball in 2002, has been updating fans about her trip by sharing a few photos on her social media pages.

"Sometimes the universe puts us in places where our souls most need to be in order to see more clearly. So grateful to be here! [sic]," she wrote while sharing a picture of her from Mumbai.

In yet another photo with backwaters in the backdrop, she wrote: "Time to WINE down".

"Some women fear the fire, some women simply become it. #rhsin [sic]," she added.

Check out photos of Halle Berry's Kerala visit here:

Feeling it ? A post shared by Halle Berry (@halleberry) on Nov 13, 2017 at 4:23pm PST

Some women fear the fire, some women simply become it. #rhsin A post shared by Halle Berry (@halleberry) on Nov 13, 2017 at 10:15am PST

Time to WINE down A post shared by Halle Berry (@halleberry) on Nov 12, 2017 at 5:07pm PST

Here are the photos she shared while visiting Mumbai:

Sometimes the universe puts us in places where our souls most need to be in order to see more clearly. So grateful to be here! A post shared by Halle Berry (@halleberry) on Nov 12, 2017 at 10:33am PST

shoutout to all the crystals I haven’t bought yet... I’m coming for you #crystalcollector A post shared by Halle Berry (@halleberry) on Nov 9, 2017 at 7:02pm PST

Take time to get lost today A post shared by Halle Berry (@halleberry) on Nov 8, 2017 at 8:25pm PST

Caught a sunrise in Mumbai today A post shared by Halle Berry (@halleberry) on Nov 8, 2017 at 10:57am PST

