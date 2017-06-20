Just a day after the brutal gangrape of a 14-year-old girl by six minors in Lakhisarai district in Bihar before she was thrown out of a moving train came to light on Sunday (June 18), another woman in Haryana was gang-raped for hours in a moving car on Monday following which she was thrown out of the vehicle, too.

According to the 35-year-old victim, she was forcefully dragged into a Maruti Swift car by three men at around 8 pm on Monday from the Sohna area of Gurgaon. The men drove around in the streets of Sohna for several hours and repeatedly raped the woman.

The unidentified men then drove her all the way to Greater Noida in Uttar Pradesh where the victim was reportedly thrown out of the car in Kasna. A female passerby noticed the woman lying on the roadside on Tuesday morning and informed police.

The Noida police reached the spot and also informed their counterparts in Gurgaon. The woman was sent in for medical examinations. On Tuesday morning, the police took the woman back to Sohna after completion of legal formalities in Greater Noida.

The woman is a native of Bharatpur city in Rajasthan and had come to Sohna 10 days ago.

Meanwhile, the suspects are still absconding. Love Kumar, the Senior Superintendent of Police, Gautam Budh Nagar, has told ANI that a team of Noida police has been sent to Sohna to investigate further into the matter.

Investigators are also procuring CCTV footage from the areas, the car may have passed through and are verifying the woman's statements.