Leading diamond merchant Savji Dholakia's only son Dravya Dholakia had made headlines last year for surviving in Kerala doing odd jobs for a month. Recently, the youngest member of the Dholakia family, 18-year-old Dhruv, also arrived in the South Indian state for a week to go through the struggles faced by common people in their day-to-day life.

Also read: Gujarati billionaire sends son to Kochi on mission to learn the value of money

Anizham, the fifth day of the auspicious Onam festival, was indeed a special day for the management and staff of Streat Cafe in MG Road, Thiruvananthapuram, when they saw a group of well dressed people coming out of three cars in front of the shop. That's when they realised that a youngster, who used to work at the shop for a week, was a billionaire prince, who wanted to live like a poor.

Read more: Surat diamond merchant gifts 400 flats, 1,260 cars as Diwali bonus to employees

A story with an unexpected twist

A month ago, Dhruv had approached the restaurant management seeking a job, but he was denied as there wasn't any vacancy. He later approached them through a friend of their partner and was soon appointed as a service guy in the last week of August.

From the first day itself he could catch the attention of the management as well as the rest of the staffs because of his commitment to the work. The streat management was really happy as our customers started showing their appreciations and great satisfaction on our newly employed ones service and hospitality [sic]," reads the post on the Facebook page of Streat.

However, on the seventh day of his work, he informed the management about his sick grandmother and left to Surat promising to return during the festive season of Onam.

We paid his discussed wages for the 7 days and the guy left in a hurry. When the Onam business was at its peak, we really wanted our team to be completely functional. We tried to contact Dhruv, but there was no response from him. We stopped our search for dhruv on the 4th onam as we had the gutt feeling that he has absconded [sic]."

But on the fifth day of Onam, Dhruv surprised the entire team of Streat with his grand cinematic entry revealing himself as the youngest member of the SRK Group, a leading diamond exporter.

As a gesture to thank the management and staff of the firm, Dhruv also gifted them valuable gifts including precious diamonds, watches, cash gifts and costly pens worth almost Rs 3 lakh.

"Now the Streat family would like to thank Dhruv and his family for the fantastic gesture towards us. We look forward to catch you again in the near future," concludes the Facebook post.

Here is the full Facebook post:

-