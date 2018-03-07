Grand Theft Auto is one of the best-selling action-adventure video game series of all time. Any news about a GTA game sends gamers into an adrenaline rush, building up the much-needed hype around an upcoming game. And, it is bound to happen again with GTA 6, which is expected in the next couple of years.

GTA 6 is the next big thing in the Grand Theft Auto series, which will try to fill in the shoes of 2013's GTA 5. Citing an "inside source" with reliable information about the next GTA game in the series, The Know revealed some interesting details about GTA 6's location and characters. But, readers are advised to take the info with a pinch of salt as it could very well be a fake news.

Even so, it certainly sounds exciting and it is something worth looking forward to until the real deal happens in the next few years. GTA fans should not expect the GTA 6 anytime soon. The new title is expected to arrive sometime around 2022, and a lot could change between now and the time when GTA 6 is actually ready to launch.

For now, The Know has revealed that the GTA 6 will be set in Vice City, the series' fictional version of Miami, and also in the parts of the Caribbean and South America. The choice of Vice City as the next setting for GTA 6 is not unusual as the developer of the series, Rockstar Games, is known to reuse locations. This time, it would be choosing the PS2-era setting for an upcoming title.

In addition to the game's location, the new leak suggests Rockstar might introduce GTA's first-ever female lead in the GTA 6. It isn't clear if it would be a lone protagonist or one of several as in the case of GTA 5. Either way, it is going to be a good way for Rockstar to tinker its problematic relationship with women.

It is also worth mentioning that Rockstar Games is heavily focused on Red Dead Redemption 2, which is due for later this year. So the GTA 6 might not be on a priority list for now. For the developers of the GTA, it's not a loss anyhow.

Rockstar's parent company Take-Two previously announced that it has sold over 90 million units of GTA V along with GTA Online around the globe. In 2017 alone, the company sold 15 million GTA V units, which is impressive given the title is at least four years old. GTA fans looking for some sort of change can be excited about GTA V's arrival for the Nintendo Switch.

Stay tuned for more GTA-related updates.