ABC's Grey's Anatomy season 14 premieres in about a month and Shondaland's medical show has given fans enough heart breaks to deal with. But it appears that Shonda Rhimes is not done yet. Though the showrunner confirms that the new season will not be as depressing as the previous one, there are a number of shocking twists waiting for fans.

According to a scoop obtained by Entertainment Weekly, the lighter tone of the show will not mean there will be lesser jaw-dropping moments. The website reports, "You may have heard that Grey's Anatomy is heading into a lighter season, but trust me when I tell you that there will be some shocking news by the end of the two-hour premiere that will really make you question, well, everything."

Also Read: Dr Arizona lonely again as another doctor leaves the show

The scoop adds to the spoiler Giacomo Gianniotti, who plays Andrew DeLuca, teased recently. The actor discussed the upcoming season with The Hollywood Reporter revealing that while there will be comedy, fans will have to still stock up on the tissue boxes.

"We'll still have our guest stars coming in where you'll still need your tissue box. But we're going to enjoy our characters having a bit of fun and swing between a little drama and comedy," he told the website.

"There's just been a lot of separation and loss, so we want to show the characters having some fun. Also, a lot of the men are single now, so we're going to explore what that dynamic is like," the 28-year-old actor added.

In season 13, fans watched Jo stop DeLuca short from revealing his feelings for her. But that doesn't mean Jo and DeLuca are not headed to something interesting in the new season. Gianniotti told TV Line, "I think he just jumped the gun a bit. Jo just went through this crazy traumatic experience [with Alex]. It was so fresh. I think he should've waited a little bit. And if he does wait a little bit [before approaching her again] she might have more of an open mind."

Adding to the tease, Jo actress Camilla Luddington tells TV Line, "This season's going to be very sexy. I can imagine [Jo] maybe feeling a little bit jealous if DeLuca started dating someone else."

Grey's Anatomy returns on season 14 returns on September 28 at 8/7c.