As promised, Motorola released the latest Android 8.0 Oreo software update to Google's Project Fi-exclusive Moto X4 Android One series in US.

Several owners confirmed on social media sites that notifications for Android v8.0 Oreo bearing build number OPW27.1 are popping on their Moto X4 Android One series devices.

Since the deployment process is carried out in phases via OTA (Over The Air), it is expected to take several days to expand to all regions.

Here's how to install Oreo OTA (Over-The-Air) update on your Google Project Fi Moto X4 Android One:

1. Select "Yes, I'm in."

2. After the software is downloaded, select "Install now."

3. After the software is installed, your phone will re-start automatically.

4. Your phone is now updated.

Since the OTA roll-out process is being carried out in stages, it will take a few weeks to reach all regions. Until then, device owners can check for updates manually by going to Settings >> About Phone >> System Updates >> Check for the new firmware.

What's coming in Android 8.0 Oreo?

Android Oreo comes with several improvements such as faster booting, latest Google security (December 2017) patch, extend battery life by cutting down on unnecessary activities of apps in the back ground, and more fluid experiences to phones and tablets.

One notable aspect of the Android Oreo is the Rescue Party feature, which helps the device recover from constant bootloops. Another is additional enhancement in security via Google Play Protect that checks suspicious activities and malwares in application.

It also brings new features such as picture-in-picture, which allows users to do two tasks simultaneously, like checking the calendar while planning a party on a Duo video call. And Smart Text Selection improves copy and paste. With the help of machine learning to recognise entities on the screen—like a complete address—users will be able to easily select text they want with a double tap, and even bring up an app like Maps to help during navigation.

Confirmed list of Motorola Moto series phones eligible for Android Oreo update:

The company has confirmed the release of the chocolate cookie-flavoured mobile OS update to the Moto Z2, Z2 Play, Z2 Force, Moto Z (and also Droid series), Z Play (and also Droid series), Z Force(and also Droid series), Moto X4, Moto G5, G5 Plus, G5s, G5s Plus and the Moto G4 Plus.

