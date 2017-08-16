As promised, Google has launched the web support for its Gchat successor Allo. It will be on the lines of WhatsApp messenger mobile app integration with the desktop tab.

With this Google Allo users will be able to communicate with friends both on mobile and PCs (while working) seamlessly, provided they are logged in to their Gmail ID on Chrome browser.

For those unaware, Google Allo is one of most advanced messaging app in the market. It is powered by 'Google Assistant', an artificial intelligence-based feature, which has some pretty cool tricks up its sleeves such as smart search, smart auto-reply, a treasure trove of emoticons (& stickers), secured communication with encryption (via incognito mode) and no rivals such as WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger, Snapchat, can boast off.

Here's how to get started with Google Allo on your computer:

Step 1: Open Allo for web on your computer via Chrome browser.

Step 2: Then, open Allo on your Android phone.

Tap Menu >> Allo for web >> Scan QR Code. Scan the QR code that's on Allo for web from your PC's screen.

If connected, Allo for web will open on the browser.

If you have trouble scanning the code, try adjusting how close the scanner is to the QR code.

It has to be noted that Allo for Web can only be paired with Android phone only and Google is expected to bring iOS pairing support in coming days.

Google Allo system requirements: