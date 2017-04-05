A few days after Tamil actor Suriya praised editor-turned-director Mahesh Narayanan's latest Malayalam movie, Take Off, now Ulaganayagan Kamal Haasan too has good words for the realistic entertainer, starring Parvathy, Kunchacko Boban and Fahadh Faasil in the lead roles.

Good "Take off" in Malayalam Mahesh Narayan. Primary reason to make the film itself is Noble. Enjoyed the film. Thanks.& Congrats to all - Kamal, who is very much impressed with the film, posted on his Twitter page.

It has to be noted that Suriya, who loved watching Take Off, had stated that brilliance is visible throughout the movie, and appreciated Parvathy and Fahadh for their remarkable performance in Mahesh's debut directorial venture.

Take Off has been making headlines ever since the makers released the promising trailers of the film with almost all the Mollywood celebrities promoting it by sharing the videos on social media. Even after its theatrical release, celebs continued praising the entire team of Take Off for taking Malayalam cinema to a whole new level meeting international standards of filmmaking.

Mollywood celebs, including Manju Warrier, Jayasurya, Jude Anthony Joseph, Ranjith Sankar, Vijay Babu, Nadhirshah, Joju George, Boban Samuel, Jibu Jacob, Basil Joseph, among many others tagged it as one of the best movies ever made in Mollywood.

Take Off is based on the real life incidents that happened in Iraq after Indian nurses were held hostage by ISIS militants in 2014. How they escaped from the war zone with the timely intervention of Indian Ambassador in Iraq, and the Indian government are being narrated in the film, which also goes through the struggles of a fictional character Sameera, played by Parvathy.