The first set of winners for Golden Disc Awards (GDA) 2018 have been revealed and IU aka Lee Ji Eun has bagged the grand prize (Daesang) for the song Through The Night.

Apart from the grand prize, the 24-year-old Palette singer also bagged popularity and Bonsang awards at the 32nd annual award ceremony that was held at the Korea International Exhibition Center (KINTEX) in Ilsan tonight (January 10).

The songstress is also expected to be declared as the winner of Best Album tomorrow (Thursday, January 11). For this section, she will be competing with many of the popular singers from the Korean music industry.

This is not the first time, the Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo star is being declared as a winner at GDA. In 2010, she took home the award for Digital Music Bonsang.

Other winners of the night include BTS, Red Velvet, Twice, Big Bang, WINNER and BLACKPINK. All the six K-Pop groups have bagged Bonsang at the 32nd annual award ceremony.

The members of BTS have been taking home Bonsang for the last four years since 2015. The bagged their first Golden Disc Awards in 2014, wherein they received the Newcomer award.

Although the young Korean heartthrobs just won Bonsang for two consecutive years (2015 and 2016), they were declared as the winners of Global K-Pop Artist Award in 2017.

For Red Velvet, it's their fourth win at GDA. They bagged their first award in 2015 for New Artist and the second award in 2016 for Digital Bonsang. Last year, they took home Ceci Asia Icon Award.

The nine-member girl group Twice has also bagged their fourth award at GDA tonight. In 2016, they were declared as the New Artist of the Year and in 2017, they received Digital Daesang and Bonsang.

Meanwhile, Big Bang is taking home the Golden Disc Awards for the eighth time since 2007. Apart from Digital Bonsang, they have also taken home iQiyi Best Male Artist Award and MSN International Award in the previous years.

For WINNER and BLACKPINK, it's their second award at GDA. Both the K-Pop groups bagged New Artist Of The Year Award last year.

Check out the complete winners list of digital releases below: