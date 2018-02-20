The global star Priyanka Chopra is currently on a world-conquering spree and it looks like there's no stopping this 'Desi Girl'. The actress, who is spreading her wings around the world and impressing everyone with her never-ending charm, is taking over the hearts and minds of her Hollywood contemporaries as well.

Not only Tom Hiddleston and Nick Jonas but American model Gigi Hadid is also smitten by the smoking hot looks of Priyanka who has graced the Harper's Bazaar Vietnam February 2018 cover.

And it wouldn't be wrong to say that Priyanka oozed sexiness in her mesmerizing pictures and stole millions of hearts including Gigi Hadid's.

The 22-year-old model, who is known for her killer photoshoots, was in awe of Priyanka's latest cover and commented, "So gorg!" and even her fans couldn't agree more.

Priyanka's picture was recently shared by IMG Model's senior manager, Luiz Mattos to announce the Quantico actress' association with the management firm which will now handle her all professional commitments in the west. Interestingly, Gigi is associated with the management firm for the past few years.

@priyankachopra ❤️ #imgstars A post shared by Luiz Mattos (@luizmattos1906) on Feb 16, 2018 at 1:18pm PST

Last year, Gigi had the internet buzzing when she shared a picture of her flaunting her armpit hair in a photoshoot for LOVE Advent Calendar which had reminded netizens of the controversy which was sparked after Priyanka Chopra was seen flaunting her perfectly flawless armpit on the cover of Maxim.

The magazine cover came under the massive scrutiny of the netizens who accused it to be overly photoshopped.

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra is currently shooting for the third season of her crime drama series Quantico. Recently, her passionate kiss with her co-star Alan Powell on the streets of New York City went viral on the internet.