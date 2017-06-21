Actress Gautami Tadimalla, who could make a mark in all the south Indian language movies, has done 13 Malayalam films, so far. Now, after a long gap of 14 years, the actress is back with a direct Mollywood project- E - that is touted to be a horror thriller.

Also check: Mohanlal-Gautami's Vismayam movie review

Recently, the makers of E released the one-minute-24-second teaser video of the thriller but it doesn't reveal much of its storyline. But the visuals by cinematographer Manoj Pillai have already impressed the audience and it is understood that the movie unfolds some mysterious events from the past that haunt Malathi Menon (Gautami) and reveals a hidden secret.

Also read: Kamal Hassan opens up on his breakup with his long-time partner Gautami

Through a live video on Facebook, Gautami also opened up on what to expect from the project. "This film is about a lot of different things. It's a thriller, it has horror elements, its a supernatural thriller. It is about human relationships, mother's love for her child, friendship, beginning of relationship. It's really beautiful. There's a lot of laughter, songs, music and we have a wonderful cast in this. Our DOP Manoj Pillai has done a fantastic job [sic]," Gautami is heard saying in the video.

Directed by Kukku Surendran and music composed by Rahul Raj, E is the production venture of Sangeeth Sivan and Amin Surani.

Meanwhile, Gautami was last seen in the Telugu film Manamantha, which was also dubbed in Malayalam as Vismayam, in 2016. The last direct Malayalam project she appeared was Varum Varunnu Vannu that was released in 2003.

Watch the teaser of E movie here:

Here's Gautami's live Facebook video:

Check out what netizens have to say about the teaser of E movie here:

Shuhai Mohammed

Expecting a new experience of horror in Malayalam movie from sangeeth Sivan and Amin surani!! Good luck

Uma Lokanath

Awesome!!! Beautiful cinematography. Am loving this teaser. All the very best team.

Salman Shaikh

Amazing and promising teaser

Waiting for movie

Pranav P

superb..!!! expecting a spine-chilling horror movie.

Sapna S Prasad