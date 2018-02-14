The winners of Gaon Chart Music Awards 2018 have been announced. While IU aka Lee Ji Eun bagged five awards on February 14, BTS took home two.
Other popular K Pop bands and idols who were declared as the winners in various categories include EXO, TWICE, SEVENTEEN, Wanna One, PSY and G-Dragon.
Apart from Korean artists, English singer and songwriter Ed Sheeran and Canadian musician Shawn Mendes were also declared as the winners of the seventh annual award ceremony.
Check out the complete winners' list of Gaon Chart Music Awards 2018:
Artist of the Year (Physical Album – Quarterly)
- 1st Quarter: BTS for You Never Walk Alone
- 2nd Quarter: SEVENTEEN for Al1
- 3rd Quarter: BTS for Love Yourself: Her
- 4th Quarter: Wanna One for 1-1=0 (Nothing Without You)
Artist of the Year (Digital Music – Monthly)
- January: Akdong Musician
- February: TWICE
- March: IU
- April: IU
- May: PSY
- June: G-Dragon
- July: EXO
- August: Sunmi
- September: SECHSKIES
- October: Epik High
- November: Wanna One
- December: TWICE
Album Producer Award: Fave Entertainment for IU's Palette
Indie Discovery of the Year Award: MeloMance
Hip-hop Discovery of the Year Award: Changmo
R&B Discovery of the Year Award: Heize
Ballad Discovery of the Year Award: Hwang Chi Yeol
Hot Performance of the Year Award: NU'EST W, GOT7
Long-Run Song of the Year Award: IU
Lyricist of the Year Award: IU
Composer of the Year Award: Pdogg
World Hallyu Star Award: GOT7
World New Artist Award: BLACKPINK
K-pop Contribution Of This Year & Popular Singer of This Year Award: Yoon Jong Shin
International Pop Song Award: Ed Sheeran for Shape of You
International Rising Star Award: Shawn Mendes
New Artist of the Year (Song category) Award: Woo Won Jae
New Artist of the Year (Album category) Award: Wanna One
Choreographer of the Year Award: Lia Kim
Stylist of the Year Award: Kim Ye Jin and Choi Kyung Won
Fan Vote Popularity Award (Female): Girls' Generation's Taeyeon
Fan Vote Popularity Award (Male): Wanna One
Performers of the Year Award (Chorus): Kang Tae Woo
Performer of the Year Award (Musical Instrument): Lee Seung Yeob