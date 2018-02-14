The winners of Gaon Chart Music Awards 2018 have been announced. While IU aka Lee Ji Eun bagged five awards on February 14, BTS took home two.

Other popular K Pop bands and idols who were declared as the winners in various categories include EXO, TWICE, SEVENTEEN, Wanna One, PSY and G-Dragon.

Apart from Korean artists, English singer and songwriter Ed Sheeran and Canadian musician Shawn Mendes were also declared as the winners of the seventh annual award ceremony.

Is Suzy Bae planning to rekindle romance with Lee Min Ho?

Check out the complete winners' list of Gaon Chart Music Awards 2018:

Artist of the Year (Physical Album – Quarterly)

1st Quarter: BTS for You Never Walk Alone

2nd Quarter: SEVENTEEN for Al1

3rd Quarter: BTS for Love Yourself: Her

4th Quarter: Wanna One for 1-1=0 (Nothing Without You)

Artist of the Year (Digital Music – Monthly)

January: Akdong Musician

February: TWICE

March: IU

April: IU

May: PSY

June: G-Dragon

July: EXO

August: Sunmi

September: SECHSKIES

October: Epik High

November: Wanna One

December: TWICE

Album Producer Award: Fave Entertainment for IU's Palette

Indie Discovery of the Year Award: MeloMance

Hip-hop Discovery of the Year Award: Changmo

R&B Discovery of the Year Award: Heize

Ballad Discovery of the Year Award: Hwang Chi Yeol

Hot Performance of the Year Award: NU'EST W, GOT7

Long-Run Song of the Year Award: IU

Lyricist of the Year Award: IU

Composer of the Year Award: Pdogg

World Hallyu Star Award: GOT7

World New Artist Award: BLACKPINK

K-pop Contribution Of This Year & Popular Singer of This Year Award: Yoon Jong Shin

International Pop Song Award: Ed Sheeran for Shape of You

International Rising Star Award: Shawn Mendes

New Artist of the Year (Song category) Award: Woo Won Jae

New Artist of the Year (Album category) Award: Wanna One

Choreographer of the Year Award: Lia Kim

Stylist of the Year Award: Kim Ye Jin and Choi Kyung Won

Fan Vote Popularity Award (Female): Girls' Generation's Taeyeon

Fan Vote Popularity Award (Male): Wanna One

Performers of the Year Award (Chorus): Kang Tae Woo

Performer of the Year Award (Musical Instrument): Lee Seung Yeob