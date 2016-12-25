Christmas just got more Christmassy.

Between the busy Christmas celebrations, the cast of Netflix's Fuller House dropped a huge Christmas gifts for fans on Instagram. The creators and actors of Fuller House announced that they are coming back for the third season.

Featuring in the video, Candace Cameron Bure is seen passing a box of presents from one cast member to another – Dave Coulier, Bob Saget, Andrea Barber, John Stamos – Lori Loughlin and the gift is finally revealed by Jodie Sweetin.

The news was announced on social media platform on Christmas Eve, where the video ended with words, "Fuller House season 3 coming soon." The video, posted on Instagram, was captioned "This gift's for you. Fuller House Season 3, coming 2017."

Sharing the video with her followers, Sweeting wrote, "We're picked up for Season 3!!!! Thanks @netflix for the best Christmas present of them all! @fullerhouse Season 3, coming 2017. #fullerhouse #season3." Sharing the excitement, Bure also shared the video captioned, "Oh Mylanta! Christmas came early! @fullerhouse Season THREE, coming 2017!! #FullerHouse @netflix #MerryChristmas."

This gift’s for you. ?Fuller House Season 3, coming 2017. A video posted by Fuller House (@fullerhouse) on Dec 24, 2016 at 4:05pm PST

From the spin-off of Full House, Fuller House has reprised many characters from the original show. The lead characters, DJ Tanner, now DJ Fuller, Stephanie Tanner, Kimmy Gibbler, the uncles and Father Tanner, Danny, and Becky will be seen in the third season as well. Many other characters, like Steve, will also been seen visiting the show in a couple of episodes and reprising their Full House roles in the series.

However, fans wait to see if the third season would see the Olsen twins – Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, featuring in the show. Fans following the show from the original series would love to get into a nostalgic trip if Michelle decides to pay a visit home and spend some time with her nephews. We have to wait and watch to see if the makers make our Christmas merrier with the Olsen's return announcement.

Until then, binge watch the two seasons (released earlier this year and earlier this month respectively) on Netflix.