Foxconn, the largest contract manufacturer for Apple Inc., is set to open a manufacturing store in Ahmedabad as its first such initiative in India. According to a report in Moneycontrol, an announcement on the same is likely to come during the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2017 scheduled to take place in Gandhinagar between January 10-13.

Apple, the world's most valuable company, is planning to replicate its Chinese manufacturing model, which has been a success, in India to grab a large piece of the pie in the smartphone section.

Also read: Apple iPhones to be made in India? Foxconn in talks with Govt

The US-based company is also planning to set up manufacturing units in various cities across India. The second manufacturing store is expected to come up in Gurugram, Haryana.

Apple has been planning to expand its operations in India. The Tim Cook-led firm recently announced that it will open its brand-owned stores in the country along with 4,000-odd workers' unit in Hyderabad. According to reports, Apple's sales have been on the rise and crossed 50 percent in 12 months ending in September 2016.

The news comes almost a year after reports claimed that Foxconn might come to India, facilitating production of Apple products like iPhone in the country. It was earlier reported that the Taiwanese electronic manufacturing company will set up a plant for Apple products on a 1,200-acre land in Maharashtra.