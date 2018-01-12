A mysterious UFO has been spotted in Mexico recently, making it perhaps the first such sighting in 2018. The spectators have captured the video of the object as it hovered in the sky.

The sighting was reported from Mexicali city in the state of Baja California, Mexico, the UFO was spotted over a busy road, which left the drivers perplexed.

The footage soon went viral on the internet, triggering conspiracy theories. Ufologists and alien hunters have hit online with their theories.

Unlike other cigar-shaped or saucer-shaped UFOs, this object appeared to be humanoid-shaped. Some people speculated it to be an alien visiting Earth.

Pedro Ramirez, a UFO expert, termed it "the first sighting of 2018"

#UFO is filmed in the sky in Mexico as expert claims #Aliens are 'increasingly monitoring us' - Daily Mail https://t.co/IjvV8tyCjK pic.twitter.com/8N9Du3aR3I — UFO Newz (@UFO_Newz) January 11, 2018

There has been a spike in 'alien activities' in the last two months of the year 2017, Ramirez told Daily Mail.

The upcoming launches by NASA and SpaceX would trigger the number of UFO sightings, Ramirez said.

"Aliens are aware that we have made a number of space launches recently and have identified that we have been sending up 'war material'," he explained to CEN news agency. "Concerned by our activity, they have been increasingly monitoring our planet. This year will be very important for those of us who follow this phenomenon closely."

The footage of the UFO sighting has been shared on the internet more than 50,000 times so far.

The video evoked mixed reactions, with some netizens rejecting it as fake while some others guessing it to be a pilot testing a jetpack.

WATCH THE FOOTAGE OF THE LATEST UFO SIGHTING HERE: