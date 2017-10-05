Multiplexes and the Tamil Nadu Producers' Council have called for a theatre strike from Friday, October 6, in order to protest against the dual taxation implemented in Tamil Nadu, something that will affect Kollywood.

However, the Tamil version of young star Dulquer Salmaan's latest bilingual anthology film Solo has already been released in Tamil Nadu: It hit the screens on Thursday, October 5.

Despite opening to positive response from the audience, the movie will be screened for only a day in the state as its screening will be stopped Friday onwards due to the strike.

"SOLO.. Unlike most bilinguals.. was always conceived and treated as two different films. In cast.. In writing.. In music.. In lyrics and in every step we took for the film! Both the Malayalam and Tamil version have been brought out with same conviction and passion. As much as the terrific release SOLO is gonna have in Kerala.. due to the unexpected strike, in TamilNadu the film will be on hold from 6th [sic]," the makers of the anthology movie posted on Facebook.

Business struck?

The theatre strike will surely affect the business of this Bejoy Nambiar directorial venture, which is expected to make a fabulous collection on the opening day.

Also, with the existence of websites like Tamilrockers, chances are high that the movie will be leaked online, which means another big crisis for its makers.

What is dual taxation?

The Greater Chennai Corporation recently announced it would levy a local body tax of 10 percent on Tamil movies and 20 percent on other language films from September 27 in addition to the 28 percent Goods and Service Tax (GST) introduced in July.

The exhibitors are of the opinion that this double taxation is eating into their profits.