Dulquer Salmaan bagged the Kerala State Film Best Actor Award in 2015 for his performance in the blockbuster movie Charlie.

The Martin Prakkat directorial bagged the 46th state awards in seven other categories, including best director, actress, screenplay, cinematography, art direction, sound mixing and processing lab.

Being a movie that emerged successful in Kerala, the Dulquer and Parvathy-starrer is now being remade in Marathi.

Directed by Murali Nallappa, the upcoming movie has been titled Deva (Deva Chi Maya/Deva Ek Atrangee), and the makers recently released its official trailer.

The one-minute-30-second video, which features Ankush Chaudari and Tejaswini Pandit, looks similar to the visuals of Charlie.

Though the trailer, shared on the YouTube page of Rajshri Marathi, has been trending on the number one position, it has been garnering negative response from the Kerala audience.

Netizens, who are shocked to see the small appearance of the lead actors in it, have been sharing hilarious memes about the Marathi version.

"Exactly why we shouldn't remake some movies. Ruins the freshness we felt in Original. #Charlie #DQ remains fresh [sic]," a netizen tweeted.

Some others have even called it a dishonour to the Malayalam film and even shared condolence messages.

Produced by Pradeep Chakravorty, Deva Chi Maya is believed to have the same story and screenplay by Unni R and Martin Prakkat.

The remake rights of Charlie was earlier sold in two other languages -- Tamil and Bengali.

muralee dharan

Now I understand why Malayalam is the best film industry

Azharudheen Akbar

Big failure...there is nothing similar to CHARLE ....lot of masala and over acting in this trailer... CHARLE is an emotional movie with awesome music...if u fail to express the emotions and feelings, then this movie is gonna die... RIP IN ADVANCE.

Watch and learn.

Sidharth Nath Sajayanath

Why did you guys take this dumbo to replace Dulquer!? This idiot doesn't even know how to act and he is here to copy an actor of multiple talents...

Shame on you Marathi movie maker..

Rameesh Mrmk

Charile was evergreen feel good movie in malayalam but the marathi remake makes disappointment from kerala audience

