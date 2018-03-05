A 50-year-old man has been arrested from India's southern state of Kerala for allegedly raping his 90-year-old mother-in-law. The accused assaulted the elderly woman on March 2 afternoon after her daughter went to meet their neighbors. According to reports, the man was staying at the victim's house since marriage.

The man was drunk when he committed the crime, said police, according to The Times of India.

Neighbors who heard the cries of the woman rushed to her house and then took her to the hospital. Currently, she is being treated for her injuries.

The police nabbed the man on March 3. He has been charged under Section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code.

Last year, another 55-year-old man was arrested from Kerala for raping his 70-year-old mother-in-law. The victim was suffering from cancer and that made her too weak to resist the attack, according to reports. Another incident from Maharashtra made headlines where a 47-year-old man raped a 36-year-old woman and her mother-in-law for 12 years.

In 2017, another shocking incident was reported from Kerala. A 23-year-old law student chopped off a godman's penis who had been sexually abusing her for years.

The incident happened when the accused was at the woman's house. She attacked him with a knife when he was about to abuse her.

After cutting off the penis of the accused, she ran outside the house and called the police who then took the bleeding man to the hospital, reported The Indian Express.