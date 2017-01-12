United States President-elect Donald Trump's nominee for Attorney General Jeff Sessions has said that steps towards pushing legislative measures to curb misuse of H-1B and L1 work visas will be taken soon.

The US H1-B visa is a non-immigrant visa, which allows US firms to hire foreign workers in specialised occupations. The H-1B and L1 work visas are majorly used by Indian IT professionals. Currently, the cap on H1B visas stand at 65,000 out of which 25,000-35,000 are issued to Indian nationals.

"It's simply wrong to think that we're in a totally open world and that any American with a job can be replaced if somebody in the world is willing to take a job for less pay...We have borders. We have a commitment to our citizens and you have been a champion of that," Senator Jeff Sessions told members of Senate Judiciary Committee during his confirmation hearing for the US Attorney General position in Trump's team.

If Sessions is confirmed by the US Senate as the next US Attorney General, he would head the Office of Special Counsel for immigration related unfair employment practices which comes within the Justice Department. The Office regulates the anti-discrimination provisions of the Immigration and Nationality Act.

"While the office is designed to protect foreign nationals with employment visas from discrimination, it is also charged with ensuring that American workers are not discriminated against in the workplace. Many US workers advocate that the layoff of American workers and the replacement by cheaper, foreign, H-1B workers constitutes de facto nationality-based discrimination against American workers," Senator Charles Grassley, Chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee said.

Posing a question to Sessions during his confirmation hearing, Grasley asked: "The Obama administration has failed to protect American workers here. Will you, this is my question, will you be more aggressive in investigating the abuses of these visa programmes?"

"I believe this has been an abuse. And I have been pleased to support your legislation and some others too, that others have produced that I believe could be helpful. It needs to be addressed," Sessions replied.

Sessions, along with Grassley and Senator Dick Durbin had co-sponsored a bill to reform H-1B visa programmes in the past by making sure that qualified American nationals are considered for high skilled job opportunities before those jobs can be offered to the foreign nationals in the United States.

Trump, during his election campaign, had targeted IBM and other Indian firms in America like TCS and HCL for outsourcing jobs, mainly from India. Trump's stance has raised fears among Indian IT firms of possible reduction in H1B visa numbers in the immediate future, which will impact their ability to send Indian IT engineers to America for serving clients.