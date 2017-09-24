Pets are almost like family, and if anything happens to it, it makes the owners sad as well. However, the owners also feel helpless about some conditions where they do not know what should be done. One of the most common problems like that is if dogs or cats ingest something toxic.

According to reports, American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA) received over 180,000 calls last year from pet owners whose dogs or cats ingested something toxic.

Accidental pet poisoning happens often when it takes in common household stuff that is not edible and is toxic in nature such as laundry detergent, paint thinner or some kind of insecticide.

The signs of toxicity, however, depend on what your pet has ingested. In general, it can be vomiting, diarrhoea, coughing, sneezing, trouble in breathing, shaking, lack of coordination, drinking more than usual or lack of appetite.

An integrative veterinarian and owner of Animal Acupuncture, Rachel Barrack, told Fox News that in some cases, the poisoned pet might not seem sick at all. In some cases, reactions can take time to occur than others.

So, the owners must be careful, if they see any empty wrapper or spilled container of something poisonous. If you think, there is a change, here are few things that you can do.

Firstly, one needs to keep the pet in a safe place, away from the poisonous thing it had. So that, it doesn't take anymore of the posionous substance. If there are other pets keep them away from it too.

Next step is to call the vet immediately. "It's always better to err on the side of caution," Barrack said.

Do not try to force it to vomit without the help of the vet. There is chance of making things worse. Barrack says: "Some ingested products are caustic, and can cause severe esophageal irritation if vomited back up."

You may need to wash the contaminant off your pet but do not do it without asking the vet first. As in some cases, chemicals get reabsorbed into the pet's skin, informed the non-profit organization International Cat Care.