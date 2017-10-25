The controversial discovery of five mummified aliens in Peru's Nazca made by Mexican UFOlogist Jaime Maussan is now claimed to be real.

Skeletal specialist Dr Edson Vivanco stated that the remains of these extra-terrestrial mummies were real and he described them to be "non-human beings".

"There are lots of details that indicate that the bodies are real. To recreate a skull with these characteristics is a very difficult task," Vivanco said, according to a report by Express.

Vivanco has even claimed that he would be the first one to report it if the corpses were fake.

These aliens were three-fingered humanoids, which clearly mean they were non-human. According to Maussan, these bizarre alien corpses possessed features which were like that of the reptiles.

These alien mummies were unearthed in June this year. According to ancient alien believers, this is one of the most crucial finding of the 21st century but many scientists and others accused this to be a hoax.

Initially, Nigel Watson, a British UFO researcher had accused Maussan of coming up with a money-making stunt and he even said that it is 110 percent fake, a report by Inquisitr revealed.

Even the World Congress of Mummy Studies claimed this finding to be fake.

"Right now, we are studying the evidence. And so far, we haven't found anything to say it is a fraud, or that the bodies have been modified or altered in any way. We have lots of evidence that sets us on the path to prove that this is real," Vivanco.

For example, regarding the internal structure of the skull we can find the parietal sutures, occipital sutures, frontal sutures, and other anatomical characteristics that indicate it's a real skull," he added.

