As the plot in the actress kidnap case thickens, Kerala Police is reportedly looking at the possibility of questioning his wife Kavya Madhavan and her mother Shyamala. The local dailies suggest that though the cops do not believe at this point of time that the duo had any direct link to the entire case that is alleged to have been hatched by actor Dileep, they are probing the angle whether they were privy to the discussions and if they were, at what point of time. The police are yet to ascertain the identity of 'madam' the accused Pulsar Suni alluded to during his interrogation.

The police are believed to be probing the case in various angles. Although the case seemed to have stalled at one point, the arrest of Dileep in connection with the abduction case has given it a new twist having opened a Pandora's box. While the police are yet to recover the mobile phone which was used in the shooting incident by the accused and his accomplices, the memory card has been seized and is in the custody of the police.

The police custody of Dileep will end on Friday, July 14. It is believed that the police are likely to question him more in connection with the case before the custody period ends. Dileep is currently being taken to different locations for collecting the evidence where the accused would have conspired and planned the plot. He is now the 11th accused in the case and if the police submit a second charge sheet, he would become the second accused. Notable lawyer Ramkumar, who is representing Dileep in the case, has claimed that the evidences are fabricated and Dileep is a complainant in the case.