It has been more than four years since the DCEU leg of DC Comics kicked off. With Zack Snyder setting the ball rolling with Man of Steel starring Superman Henry Cavill, the production house hit a few speed breakers with the bad reception for Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and Suicide Squad. However, Gal Gadot's Wonder Woman raised all stakes of Warner Bros and DCEU and it looks like the production houses have pinned their hopes on the female superhero.

DCEU will introduce a slew of new comic characters on the big screen. The biggest unveil will be this November with Justice League. Three new characters – Aquaman, The Flash and Cyborg – will debut in it and eventually go on to star in their individual movies.

While new photos from the Aquaman's filming location have revealed some exciting plot spoilers, WB and DC have begun teasing The Flash's solo venture titled Flashpoint. Though limited information is being shared about the movie, the makers have confirmed that Wonder Woman will play a crucial role in the standalone film.

According to Forbes, Gadot will be seen reprising her iconic role in The Flash. "Gadot is expected to reprise her role as Wonder Woman in the upcoming production of Flashpoint, which will be Flash's solo movie but is also more of another superhero team-up featuring several additional DC superheroes... it means Wonder Woman could potentially appear in as many different films as Batman over the course of the next few years in the DCEU."

The crossover urges you to think that DCEU could be attempting to pull off a Tony Stark with the help of Diana. In the recently released Marvel's Spider-Man: Homecoming, Iron Man actor Robert Downey Jr acts as a mentor while launching the new Avenger in his standalone movie after Spider-Man's character was introduced in the Captain America: Civil War.

If you look at The Flash, similar to Spider-Man, the character is being launched in Justice League. The character is new and his naivetés will be explored in The Flash solo movie. While Tony Stark played the backbone in Spider-Man: Homecoming, it could be said that Gadot will shape the foundation of the DC films in future.

With Forbes suggesting that Wonder Woman could feature in more movies in the future, DCEU has found its safe bet and Gadot has more movies than just Wonder Woman franchise to work on.

Flashpoint is slated to release in 2020. The date of release is yet to be announced. Ezra Miller will reprise his Justice League role in the solo movie.