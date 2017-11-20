Charles Manson, the mass killer died at the age of 83, because of natural causes on Sunday, November 19, at Kern County hospital.

According to the revelations made by the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, the cult leader passed away at 8.13 pm.

The Association of Deputy District Attorneys president, Michele Hanisee, had published a statement on Sunday which said that the most precise revelation about Manson was made by deputy district attorney Vincent Bugliosi, who had prosecuted him.

"Manson was an evil, sophisticated con man with twisted and warped moral values," Hanisee told Los Angeles Times.

"Today, Manson's victims are the ones who should be remembered and mourned on the occasion of his death," Hanisee added.

Manson was hospitalised on November 15, as per the confirmation made by Local law enforcement in Bakersfield. But no comments were made on his health conditions by the state prison officials as the citing federal and state medical privacy laws prohibit the agency from commenting on the health details of any inmate who is in custody.

Though the prison system had made no statements on Manson, sources had revealed that he had spent some days at the Bakersfield hospital and he was suffering from serious illness.

Here's how Twitter celebrated his death:

Please Retweet for victims of #CharlesManson they are the ones who should be remembered and mourned on the occasion of Charles Manson's death. pic.twitter.com/NmMzl263pF — PoliticsVideoChannel (@politvidchannel) November 20, 2017

#Charles Manson is trending, thought Trump might of pardoned him,nope!said to be on his deatbed pic.twitter.com/2kjUAHC2lB — tony perez (@yonkero_sa) November 16, 2017

Saw that Charles Manson was trending and thought maybe Trump had made him a federal judge or something. #CharlesManson pic.twitter.com/M7bzIF4euF — RPMMAS ✊ #FBR (@RPMMAS) November 16, 2017