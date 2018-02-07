Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan's 1-year-old son Taimur Ali Khan has become a rage on social media. Every small thing he does goes viral on the internet and soon it becomes a news. People's obsession with the little munchkin has grown to such an extent that he recently found himself on the breaking news ticker of a reputed news channel.

ALSO READ: Fitness freak Kareena Kapoor enrolls her 1-year-old son Taimur Ali Khan in kids gym

The news channel reportedly covered the story of how the little prince of Pataudi lost his favorite toy and felt very bad after he couldn't retrieve it. The report also said that the CID wing had taken up the task of finding the toy at any cost.

As soon as the news was aired on television, people went berserk on social media and started trolling the news channel for their coverage.

ALSO READ: Taimur Ali Khan tries to comb his hair, photo goes viral

Check out the extraordinary reactions here:

Taimur cried for Pakodas but his parents denied that as Pakoda now going to be termed as National Pakwaan and copyright given to only 1 elite group to use that?...ab ye bhi on air as Breaking News thanks @aajtak ,@pbhushan1 , @IndianExpress pic.twitter.com/ZWoce9YSkV — I AM AN INDIAN (@Dolphinaman) February 6, 2018

seriously !



TAIMUR ne HAGGU kiya, KAREENA ne badla diaper, next BREAKING NEWS, KEEP WATCHING : AAJ TAK — GAURAV MISRA (@GauravMisraSush) February 6, 2018

Breaking News via @ZoomTV: Taimur just said "tal tutiye" to a person who wants to block his face. — . (@BlabberingSoul) February 6, 2018

*BREAKING NEWS*

Reporter : kya aaj Taimur ne doodh piya? Jaane ke liye dekh te rahiye humare channel ko iss desh ko chaukane vaali khabar ke baare main aur jaane ke liye. — Abirami Ramesh (@abiramiramesh99) February 5, 2018

Well, there's no denying that Taimur distracting everyone from focusing on the real issues in the country. And it remains a mystery why the reputed news channel aired such a news at all.

Nonetheless, we must say that Taimur is one blessed child enjoying a huge stardom and luckily he's unaware of the bizarre things going around in his name.