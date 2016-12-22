South Korean technology giant, LG has announced that it would showcase new line of smart home appliances and advanced PC monitors at the upcoming CES (Consumer Electronics Show) 2017, Las Vegas (January 5-8). LG will also be unveiling five smartphones.

LG has confirmed to showcase four new K series phones- K10, K8, K4 and K3, and a phablet Stylus 3 at CES 2017 and is expected to reveal the price and local availability of the devices.

"Our 2017 mass-tier, mid-range smartphones focus on giving our customers a wide variety of options and choices for their smartphone lifestyles," Juno Cho, president of the LG Electronics Mobile Communications Company, said in statement.

"What's consistent in all our K Series and Stylus 3 devices is that they look and feel premium, offer replaceable batteries and all come with expandable memory slots, what customers consider key factors when buying smartphones in this category," Cho added.

LG Stylus 3 sports 5.7-inch HD display with in-cell Touch technology and to help users navigate big screen, it comes packed with stylus pen. Under the hood, it houses 1.5GHz MediaTek (MT6750) octa-core CPU backed by Android 7.0 Nougat OS, 3GB LPDDR3 RAM, 16GB internal storage, a 3,200mAh battery, finger print sensor, 13MP primary camera on the back and a 8MP front snapper.

As far new K series is concerned, K10 is top-end phone among the four. It features 5.3-inch HD In-Cell Touch screen, Android Nougat OS, MediaTek (MT6750) octa-core CPU, 2GB RAM, 16GB/32GB eMMC ROM, 2,800mAh battery, 13MP main shooter and a 5MP front camera with wide angle lens.

LG K8 sports a smaller 5.0-inch screen HD In-Cell Touch display, Android Nougat OS, 1.4GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon (MSM8917) quad-core processor, 1.5GB RAM, 16GB eMMC ROM, 13MP primary camera and 5MP snapper on the front.

The new LG K4 and K3 series house pretty much same hardware, but differ in only three aspects. The former model features 5.0-inch FWVGA screen, 5MP front camera and a 2,500mAh battery, Whereas, the latter sports smaller 4.5-inch FWVGA screen, 2MP front camera and a 2,100mAh battery.

Rest of the specification of both the devices remains same. They come with 1.1GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon (MSM8909) quad-core CPU, Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow OS, 1GB RAM, 8GB internal storage, 5MP primary camera and other standard connectivity features such as Bluetooth v4.1, Wi-Fi (802.11 b/g/n) and USB v2.0.

Watch this space for latest news on LG products and CES 2017.