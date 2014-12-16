ENTERTAINMENT

Chris Jamison performs Bruno Mars'

'The Voice' Season 7 Finale Live Streaming: Watch Live Performance of Matt, Chris, Damien and Craig Online

"The Voice" U.S. Season 7 is coming to end with just one live performance remaining before the winner is declared. The remaining top four contestants - Matt McAndrew, Chris Jamison, Damien, and Craig Wayne Boyd will perform one last time this season at the finale on Monday. "The Voice" Season 7 finale will be telecast at 8:00 pm EST on Monday on NBC and it can be live-streamed online. Dec 15, 2014
Matt McAndrew singing Damien Rice's

'The Voice' Season 7 Finale Spoilers: Top 4 Finalists to Perform; Bruno Mars, Ed Sheeran, Jennifer Hudson and Others to Hit the Stage

"The Voice" U.S. Season 7 finale is going to be exciting with spoilers revealing special performances from well-known singers besides top four finalists hitting the stage one last time before the winner is declared. Four finalists - Matt McAndrew, Chris Jamison and Damien of Team Adam, and Craig Wayne Boyd of Team Blake – will perform one last time this season for America's votes. Dec 15, 2014
